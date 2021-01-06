Michael Chia Joins Siris as Principal - Investor Relations

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siris, a leading private equity firm focused on investing and driving value creation in technology and telecommunications companies, today announced that Michael Chia has joined the firm as Principal – Investor Relations. As a member of Siris' Investor Relations team, Mr. Chia will help manage the firm's relationships with its limited partners and prospective investors. Mr. Chia most recently served as Principal at Adams Street Partners.

Mr. Chia brings more than a decade of experience helping investment firms develop and execute investor relations and business development strategies. He will leverage his experience building relationships to help optimize Siris' investor relations strategy. At Adams Street Partners, Mr. Chia supported capital raising activities for the firm across private equity, venture capital, and private credit strategies.

Frank Baker, Co-Founder of Siris, commented, "Michael brings significant experience to Siris. He is an accomplished professional with a proven track record of developing and maintaining strong investor relationships and enhancing investor relations strategies, and he will be a valuable addition to our Investor Relations team."

Mr. Chia said, "I am excited to join Siris as the firm continues to enhance its operations and deepen investor relationships. I look forward to collaborating with the rest of the Siris team to further build out the firm's investor relations capabilities, as well as working closely with the firm's limited partners as Siris pursues investment opportunities in the technology and telecommunications sectors."

Prior to joining Adams Street Partners in 2014, Mr. Chia served as a Manager at Casey, Quirk & Associates, developing growth and business development strategies for investment managers. Earlier in his career, Mr. Chia was a consultant at Deloitte, where he worked with clients to develop and implement operational and technological transformations.

Mr. Chia has been a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder since 2017 and is a member of CFA Society San Francisco. He is also a member of the Professional Council of Shriver Center on Poverty Law. Mr. Chia holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Michigan.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies with mission-critical products and services, facing industry changes or other significant transitions. Siris' development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its Executive Partners are integral to its approach. Siris' Executive Partners are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris is based in New York and Silicon Valley and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. www.siris.com.

