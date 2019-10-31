Michael Clark Appointed President of the Conference of Consulting Actuaries

DENVER, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- River and Mercantile Solutions (R&M) announced that Michael Clark, Managing Director and Consulting Actuary, was appointed President of the Conference of Consulting Actuaries (CCA), effective October 30th. In this role, he will provide continued direction on the CCA's strategic plan and continue to provide leadership on the CCA's board of directors.

Named President-Elect of the CCA in October 2018, Mr. Clark has served in a number of roles within the organization, which is dedicated to supporting the professional needs and career success of consulting actuaries throughout the global community.

"I am truly honored to serve as the President of the CCA. There is no greater platform for our industry that is dedicated to the professional needs of individual actuaries, and I am privileged to be able to continue to advance the profession for our current and aspiring actuarial leaders," commented Clark.



At River and Mercantile, Mr. Clark heads the firm's operations in the west as well as business development for the US Solutions business in addition to his roles as a consultant and client relationship manager. He is experienced in all aspects of financial risk management for defined benefit plans as well as retiree medical plans and defined contribution plans.

With nearly 1,400 members in the United States and Canada, the CCA is the only association fully dedicated to supporting the career success and unique business needs of consulting actuaries.



"As a board member for a number of years, Michael has shown immense leadership and vision for the CCA and we are proud to welcome him to this role," said outgoing President Edward Pudlowski. "He will be instrumental in providing strategic direction as we continue to advance our mission by serving the professional needs of consulting actuaries."



"We are delighted that Michael has been chosen to serve as President of the CCA. This is a great honor and underscores the caliber of talent on our River and Mercantile team," said Tom Cassara, Managing Director and head of River and Mercantile Solutions' US business. "We congratulate him on this prestigious appointment and look forward to the great strides he will continue to make for our profession."

Mr. Clark is a frequent speaker at industry and professional association conferences on the topics of pension risk management and pension plan administration and has had several articles published in major trade magazines. Additionally, he participates in the leadership of the Western Pension & Benefits Council – Denver Chapter. He is a Fellow of the Conference of Consulting Actuaries, a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries, an Enrolled Actuary, and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

"I'm excited to have Michael step into the role of President of the CCA," added John Lowell, now Penultimate Past President and Past Chair of the CCA's Nominating Committee. "Having worked with him on the Strategic Planning Committee and the Board of Directors, I know that his passion for volunteerism, creativity, and enthusiasm will serve the CCA well."

About The Conference of Consulting Actuaries (CCA)

The Conference of Consulting Actuaries (CCA) is a professional society of actuaries that supports consulting actuaries in all practice areas. The CCA provides quality education and facilitates networking among established and aspiring leaders in the actuarial consulting community. The CCA is dedicated to supporting the professional needs and career success of consulting actuaries. Please visit www.ccactuaries.org/ for more information.



About River and Mercantile Solutions (R&M)

River and Mercantile Solutions (R&M) provides investment consulting, actuarial consulting and fiduciary investment management services to institutional investors. The firm provides services to defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, insurance companies, insurance captives, endowments, and foundations. Please visit www.riverandmercantile.us/solutions/ for more information.

SOURCE River and Mercantile Solutions

Related Links

https://riverandmercantile.us

