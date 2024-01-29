Michael Clark Promoted to CEO of Molecular Designs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Designs, known for its market leadership in the design and production of molecular technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Clark as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Clark previously served as the company's Chief Financial Officer and now, with this new appointment, will use his financial leadership and strategic management experience to propel Molecular Designs forward.

Before joining Molecular Designs in 2021, Mr. Clark held key leadership positions in various organizations, including Mentis Neuro Health – which owned and operated rehab facilities for patients with traumatic brain injuries, D&S Community Services – a behavioral healthcare company operating 450 group homes for disabled individuals, as well as Dun & Bradstreet, and Hewlett Packard. He has served as a portfolio advisor and operator for a private family investment office and founded and operated his own finance and marketing services firm that catered to early-stage companies.

He has leveraged this broad experience and entrepreneurial spirit to drive Molecular Designs' growth and success in molecular diagnostics. His deep understanding of the industry and financial acumen have been essential as the company navigated important milestones in recent growth seasons.

Mr. Clark's vision for innovation closely aligns with the founding principles of Molecular Designs. With that spirit, Mr. Clark is poised to lead the organization into a new era of expansion and success.

About Molecular Designs
Molecular Designs was founded by physicians looking to simplify the delivery of cost-effective and easy-to-use molecular technologies to laboratories. They are known for their line of Simplicity Panels,which solve many of the bottlenecks and inefficiencies commonly associated with implementing PCR, and also offer numerous other multiplex PCR-based panels produced under GMP and ISO 13485:2016 quality standards for research use only. Molecular Designs is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

For more information, please visit moleculardesigns.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

