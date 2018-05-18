Michael Cohl Joins Civilized Worldwide Inc. As a Board Member and Investor

"I was looking for a media platform in the cannabis space where I could bring my expertise and I found it with Civilized," says Cohl. "I'm excited about what we'll achieve together, and the kind of events we'll be offering audiences around the world."

Civilized Events produces exclusive branded experiences for both the cannabis industry and consumers, from intimate dinner parties to large-scale events.

A recipient of Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Juno Awards, Cohl's career spans over 45 years as a producer and promoter for a broad range of entertainment properties, having worked with more than 150 of the world's most recognized artists including Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, U2, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey and many more. He has been involved in the production of Broadway sensations Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, Lion King, Spamalot, Rock of Ages, Hairspray, The Producers and Bombay Dreams. Cohl has worked on several successful films including Pete Seeger: Power of Song, LENNONYC, and a film about Harry Belafonte called Sing Your Song.

"Michael brings unparalleled knowledge, relationships and passion to the Civilized brand," says Derek Riedle, CEO and Publisher of Civilized. "He joins Mitch Fox, the former Group President of Condé Nast and Publisher of Vanity Fair and Details magazines, who's also a board member. With these two professional icons and our team, we'll continue along our path of accelerated growth. It's exciting times."

Cohl was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and has a star on Canada's Walk of Fame. Among his many other awards, Cohl has been honoured with Billboard Magazine's Legend of Live Award, the TJ Martell Foundation Man of the Year Award and a JUNO Award for Special Achievement. He is the founder of S2BN Entertainment, a diversified live entertainment company specializing in the production and promotion of live arena spectacles, global concert tours, theatrical performances and touring exhibitions. S2BN Entertainment is currently developing, producing and promoting over a dozen properties including Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Transformers Live, Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell The Musical and The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains. S2BN Entertainment has offices in New York and Toronto.

Civilized is aggressively implementing its monetization strategy across its three platforms: civilized.life, a sophisticated news and entertainment website that reaches more than 2.5 million unique visitors per month North America-wide; Civilized Studios, a multi-platform video network available to 100+ million viewers that fills the void of broadcast-quality video and original series in a cannabis space; and Civilized Events.

