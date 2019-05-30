Michael Collins joins Inovatec Board of Directors

"We are excited to have the opportunity to work with Michael Collins as a new independent Director and board member," said Inovatec's Managing Partner and CTO Vladimir Kovacevic. "Michael's unique experience and understanding of the lending industry will be a significant accelerant to Inovatec's ability to capture new market segments and continue to provide solutions aligned with market needs."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Inovatec team as a board member," said Michael Collins. "As evidenced by their impressive list of lender customers, the growth of Inovatec's automotive & related vertical solutions has been significant. I'm excited about the future & look forward to helping the team continue to grow and expand."

Retired from corporate life, Michael Collins has over 35 years experience in the automotive finance & software industries. Today, Michael focuses on providing strategic advice to growth-oriented companies primarily at a board of director level. Michael is a former executive with Dealertrack Technologies, a Cox Automotive brand, where he had executive responsibility for the strategic planning & execution of its credit application network, connecting automotive dealers & lenders across the U.S. & Canada. Michael was a Co-Founder and COO of Curomax Corporation – Canada's first, and at the time of its sale to Dealertrack, the country's largest and most successful Internet-based automotive loan origination channel. Michael also has executive level experience in the automotive finance including direct and indirect automotive lending and leasing and holds a bachelor's degree from The University of Western Ontario.

About Inovatec Systems

Inovatec Systems provides industry leading, cloud-based software solutions for any financial institution, any type of transaction. All solutions can be brought together in a single seamless and branded platform that can be opened to external partners and customers. Capture any marketplace - Full, robust ecosystem to drive the online customer/lead to you, streamline and facilitate the processes of crediting, auditing, funding and income verification for financing applications plus full servicing & portfolio analytics in the leading-edge LMS.

