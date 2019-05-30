Michael Collins joins Inovatec Board of Directors
May 30, 2019, 07:00 ET
BURNABY, BC, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Inovatec Systems ("Inovatec" or the "Company") today announced that Michael Collins has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.
Jim Case, CEO and Chairman of Inovatec said: "We are pleased to welcome Michael Collins to Inovatec's Board of Directors. His extensive knowledge and experience in the area of Auto & Powersports finance, as well as SAAS, will help to accelerate the growth of Inovatec's disruptive platforms as we continue to penetrate these sectors in North America."
"We are excited to have the opportunity to work with Michael Collins as a new independent Director and board member," said Inovatec's Managing Partner and CTO Vladimir Kovacevic. "Michael's unique experience and understanding of the lending industry will be a significant accelerant to Inovatec's ability to capture new market segments and continue to provide solutions aligned with market needs."
"I'm thrilled to be joining the Inovatec team as a board member," said Michael Collins. "As evidenced by their impressive list of lender customers, the growth of Inovatec's automotive & related vertical solutions has been significant. I'm excited about the future & look forward to helping the team continue to grow and expand."
Retired from corporate life, Michael Collins has over 35 years experience in the automotive finance & software industries. Today, Michael focuses on providing strategic advice to growth-oriented companies primarily at a board of director level. Michael is a former executive with Dealertrack Technologies, a Cox Automotive brand, where he had executive responsibility for the strategic planning & execution of its credit application network, connecting automotive dealers & lenders across the U.S. & Canada. Michael was a Co-Founder and COO of Curomax Corporation – Canada's first, and at the time of its sale to Dealertrack, the country's largest and most successful Internet-based automotive loan origination channel. Michael also has executive level experience in the automotive finance including direct and indirect automotive lending and leasing and holds a bachelor's degree from The University of Western Ontario.
About Inovatec Systems
Inovatec Systems provides industry leading, cloud-based software solutions for any financial institution, any type of transaction. All solutions can be brought together in a single seamless and branded platform that can be opened to external partners and customers. Capture any marketplace - Full, robust ecosystem to drive the online customer/lead to you, streamline and facilitate the processes of crediting, auditing, funding and income verification for financing applications plus full servicing & portfolio analytics in the leading-edge LMS.
SOURCE Inovatec Systems Corporation
Share this article