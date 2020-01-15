Michael Crear Named Chief Financial Officer of Strategic Student & Senior Housing Trust, Inc.

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Student & Senior Housing Trust, Inc., a public, non-traded real estate investment trust sponsored by SmartStop Asset Management, LLC, announced today its promotion of Michael Crear to chief financial officer.

In his new role, Crear is responsible for the implementation of accounting and financial management policies, and Strategic Student & Senior Housing Trust's SEC and regulatory reporting. Previously, he served as vice president and controller of the REIT.

"Michael brings immeasurable value to our team and has played a vital role at Strategic Student & Senior Housing Trust during his time with us," said John Strockis, president and chief investment officer. "We are pleased to have him in this expanded role with the REIT."

In addition to his role as chief financial officer of Strategic Student & Senior Housing Trust, Crear will continue to serve as vice president of accounting for its sponsor, SmartStop Asset Management, LLC. Prior to joining the SmartStop family of companies, Crear was vice president of finance and accounting for PADI Worldwide Inc., and held various positions with Alliance Healthcare Services, Inc., formerly listed on NASDAQ, including vice president of corporate finance. Crear also spent seven years with Deloitte and Touche LLP.

Crear earned a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara and has been licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in California.

About Strategic Student & Senior Housing Trust, Inc. (SSSHT)

SSSHT is a public non-traded REIT that focuses on the acquisition of income-producing, Class "A" student housing and senior housing communities. SSSHT owns two student housing properties and four senior housing properties. For more information regarding SSSHT, please visit https://strategicreit.com/site/sssht.

About SmartStop Asset Management, LLC

SmartStop Asset Management ("SAM") is a diversified real estate company focused on student housing and senior housing. SAM and its affiliates have a managed portfolio that includes approximately $2.0 billion of assets. Since 2007, SAM and its affiliates have transacted approximately $6.0 billion in real estate deals. SAM's managed portfolio includes five student housing communities with approximately 2,800 beds and 1.1 million square feet of space, as well as four senior housing communities now with approximately 680 beds and 519,000 rentable square feet of space. SAM is the sponsor of Strategic Student & Senior Housing Trust, Inc., a public non-traded REIT focused on student and senior housing assets. SAM is also a national sponsor of Section 1031 exchange offerings using the Delaware statutory trust structure. SAM has a track record of full-cycle REIT liquidity events, including the all-cash merger of SmartStop Self Storage, Inc. (f/k/a Strategic Storage Trust, Inc.) with Extra Space Storage in October 2015 for $13.75 per share and the all cash merger of Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc. with Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc. in January 2019 for $12.00 per share. In June 2019, SAM entered into a series of transactions with SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. ("SmartStop REIT") (f/k/a Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc.) in which SmartStop REIT acquired the self storage advisory, asset management, property management and certain joint venture interests of SAM. As a result of the transactions, SAM and its subsidiaries own limited partnership units in the operating partnership of SmartStop REIT. SmartStop REIT is now a self-administered self storage REIT that, through its wholly owned subsidiary, SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, sponsors other self storage programs, including Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc. and self storage private programs.

