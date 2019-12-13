Michael D. Garcia appointed to Alliant Energy Board of Directors

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliant Energy Board of Directors has appointed Michael D. Garcia as a new director effective January 1, 2020.

Mr. Garcia, 55, is President of Domtar Corporation's Pulp and Paper division, responsible for the strategy and oversight of its pulp, paper and biomaterials businesses. Domtar is North America's largest producer of uncoated free sheet (white papers) and one of the largest softwood market pulp producers in the world.

"We're pleased to welcome Michael to our board of directors," said John O. Larsen, Alliant Energy Chairman, President and CEO. "As a military veteran with diverse global executive management experience, he will bring fresh insights and a unique perspective that will help us continue to power what's next for our customers, communities and shareowners."

Mr. Garcia joined Domtar in 2014 after spending more than four years with Evraz PLC. He was Chief Executive Officer for Evraz Highveld Steel and Vanadium from 2011 to 2014 and Senior Vice President, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, from 2010 to 2011. Before that, Mr. Garcia served as Vice President, Merchant Mill Operations and Regional Vice President at Gerdau S.A. Earlier in his career, he held executive positions with Alcoa Corporation and manufacturing leadership positions with Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Mr. Garcia is a Director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Charlotte Branch, and an at-large board member of the United Service Organization (USO) of North Carolina. He is a graduate of The U.S. Military Academy at West Point and holds an MBA from Harvard University.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 965,000 electric and 415,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg's 2019 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 10,000 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar's annual sales are approximately $5.5 billion and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar's principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.

SOURCE Alliant Energy Corporation

Related Links

http://www.alliantenergy.com

