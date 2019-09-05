Michael D. Gold Named To Forbes List Of Best-In-State Next-Generation Advisors

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael D. Gold, Managing Director with the Bermont Advisory Group of Raymond James & Associates, member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, was recently named to the Forbes list of Best-in-State Next-Generation Advisors, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms.

"I consider it an honor to be ranked among our state's top next-generation wealth advisors," Gold said.

The Forbes ranking of "Best-In-State Next-Generation Advisors," developed by Shook Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of advisors with a minimum of four years of experience and weighing factors like telephone and in-person interviews, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, and firm nominations. It also weighs quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor Shook receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

Gold, whose group manages over $2.1 billion in client assets, specializes in wealth management for high net worth individuals, companies, not-for-profit corporations and endowments.

Data provided by SHOOKTM Research, LLC as of 3/31/2019.

SHOOK Research considered advisors born in 1980 or later with a minimum 4 years relevant experience. Advisors have built their own practices and lead their teams; joined teams and are viewed as future leadership; or a combination of both. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures derived from telephone and in-person interviews and surveys: service models, investing process, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, etc.; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criteria because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC. Neither SHOOK nor Forbes receives compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Out of 6,389 advisors considered, 1,489 made the final list in 2019. For more information see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

About Raymond James & Associates

*As of 07/31/2019. Past performance is not an indication of future results. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation to buy or sell Raymond James Financial stock. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, which has built a national reputation for more than 50 years as a leader in financial planning for individuals, corporations and municipalities, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE-RJF), a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 7,900 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $831 billion. Additional information is available at www.raymondjames.com.

