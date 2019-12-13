FAR HILLS, N.J., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael D. Most, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as a Surgeon. Backed by twelve years of experience, Dr. Most is one of the top head and neck surgeons in New Jersey. He serves Morris, Somerset and Union counties at private practices and multiple hospitals, including Morristown Medical Center, Overlook Hospital, Saint Claire's Hospital, and Trinitas Regional Medical Center. He is the owner and sole provider at a surgical oncology private practice. In addition to General Surgery, he has expertise in Head & Neck Surgery, Surgical Oncology, and Cancer management. Board certified by the American Board of Surgery, he is adept at laparoscopic and robotic surgery, allowing him to perform complex procedures with precision and control.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Following an interest in the medical field, Dr. Most became an EMT at the age of sixteen. His greatest inspiration is his father who's a pediatric ophthalmologist. Dr. Most has remained in his career because he loves its intensity, teaching, and fulfillment. Devoted to patient care, he delivers high value care by spending extra time with each patient regardless of the severity of their problem. He advises future medical professions that, "The only way to succeed in private practice medicine is not to be afraid of hard work, long hours, and sometimes thankless tasks."

Dr. Most attended the University of Rochester for his undergraduate studies, earning a Bachelor of Arts in biological studies. He then received a Master of Arts in physiologic and biologic studies from Touro College Barry Z. Levine School of Health Sciences. His Doctorate of Medicine degree was earned from Technion Israel Institute of Technology Faculty of Medicine. During his General Surgery residency at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York, he was chosen to be the chief resident, receiving the Ginzberg Chief Resident of the Year Award and Junior Resident Clinical Achievement Award. He remained at Beth Israel Medical Center to complete a fellowship in Head and Neck Oncologic and Microvascular Reconstructive Surgery. During this time, he enrolled in the U.S. Navy Reserves where he served as a lieutenant commander for seven years. A frontrunner in his field, he has certification in Head and Neck ultrasound, advanced trauma life support, advanced cardiac life support, pediatric advanced life support, and basic cardiac life support.

Dr. Most is highly respected in the medical community and is associated with the Society of Robotic Surgery, American College of Surgeons, American Head and Neck Society, and American Thyroid Association.

An active member of his community, Dr. Most is charitable to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, his synagogue, and other local organizations. When he is not at work, he enjoys skiing, scuba diving, cross fit workouts and spending time with his wife, Orli, and their two children.

Dr. Most dedicates this recognition in memoriam of his mentors, Dr. Murray G. Fisher and Dr. Moses Nussbaum and his late father in law, Dr. Oded Langer.

For more information, please visit www.elitesurgicalnj.com.

Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

