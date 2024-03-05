Michael David Announces Newest Wine Brand, Misfits & Mavens

Sustainably grown and harvested in California, the Misfits & Mavens lineup source grapes from across the state, with a focus on growing regions that produce the very best Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir. Recognizing the evolving tastes of today's consumer, these wines are produced with a lighter approach and food-friendly tasting profile, offering an easy-going, sophisticated wine style.

As a winery that has garnered success from marching to the beat of their own drum, Misfits & Mavens was inspired by the inclusive community of Michael David Winery, uniting the seasoned wine connoisseur and novice drinker together through great wine. With a tagline that encapsulates the spirit, "Wine for all + all for wine," Misfits & Mavens invites all to experience the wild world dreamt up by Michael David Winery.

"Misfits & Mavens is not just a new wine brand, it's an embodiment of inclusivity and embracing your true self, all while coming together, one glass at a time," notes Melissa Phillips Stroud, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Michael David Winery. "Crafted with a balance of approachability and sophistication, Misfits & Mavens invites all consumers with its accessible price point, while still keeping high-quality wine in bottle."

At first glance, the Misfits & Mavens labels feature a French classical custom illustration but with a closer look, you'll step into an eclectic land of edge and whimsy featuring Misfit and Maven characters, alike. Showcasing a vibrant color palate unique to each varietal, these labels are designed to invite the curious and fun-loving to dive a little deeper.

"The Misfits & Mavens launch is an exciting step for Michael David Winery as we enter into a new price category aimed specifically at the preferences of the younger consumer," says Stroud. "We're thrilled to present on-trend varietals in fresh packaging that redefine accessibility without compromising the Michael David standard."

The launch includes:

2022 Misfits & Mavens Cabernet Sauvignon (SRP Every day $14.99): Bright pops of strawberry and cranberry are interlaced with notes of chocolate and butterscotch. Medium bodied, red berry fruit, fig and licorice flavors linger to the oak kissed finish.

2022 Misfits & Mavens Pinot Noir (SRP Every day $14.99): Light ruby in color with vivid pops of strawberry, raspberry and vanilla notes. Medium bodied and juicy, flavors of red fruit are laced with hints of clove, spice and tobacco.

2023 Misfits & Mavens Sauvignon Blanc (SRP Every day $14.99): Crisp notes of vibrant citrus fruit, white peach, crisp apple and juicy mango are paired with pleasant acidity and a hint of gravel and minerality on the finish.

ABOUT MICHAEL DAVID WINERY

Michael David Winery, producers of such brands as Freakshow, Petite Petit, Misfits & Mavens and Earthquake, is owned by the Phillips family who have built their Lodi winery into one of the fastest growing wineries in the United States. The Phillips brothers released their first commercial wine in 1984 under the Phillips Vineyards label after years of growing grapes for other wineries. Now celebrating 40 years as a bonded winery, Michael David Winery has over 800 acres of vineyards in the Lodi Appellation and prides itself on meticulous farming practices and sustainable wine grape growing, which result in superior quality in the bottle. Located one mile east of Interstate 5 on HWY 12 in Lodi, CA, Michael David Winery wines regularly take top awards and gain recognition nationwide. For more information, visit the Michael David Winery website at www.michaeldavidwinery.com, Facebook page at facebook.com/michaeldavidwinery, or Instagram page @michaeldavidwinery. For inquiries please contact Jenyn Sousa at [email protected].

SOURCE Michael David Winery