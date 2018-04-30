Michael Dell Kicks Off Dell Technologies World 2018

Dell Technologies Innovators and Trailblazers customer award winners unveiled

Dell expects to gain worldwide share for the 21 st consecutive quarter in PCs and gain share in both servers and storage in first quarter of 2018

Dell Technologies accelerates partner business growth with broader offerings and increased incentives

Full story

Dell Technologies Chairman and CEO Michael Dell today kicks off one of the IT industry's premier events, Dell Technologies World 2018. An expected 14,000 visitors gather this week to experience how the industry leading Dell Technologies businesses will play a fundamental role in helping them envision and realize their digital future. In addition to the largest-ever collection of onsite Vegas attendees for the show, an additional 35,000 from around the world are expected to participate through live streamed and on-demand virtual Dell Technologies World video experiences.

"Dell Technologies World is our opportunity to share our vision of technology as the driver of human progress in every corner of the world," said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies. "We will showcase ways, big and small, our customers are using technology to change the world for the better, whether through a reimagined process or a reimagined industry. We talk often about technology solving our greatest challenges, and we're making more progress more quickly than ever before."

Customers continue to embrace Dell Technologies as their essential infrastructure company in increasing numbers. Dell Technologies will showcase a range of significant announcements throughout the week, highlighting key business priorities and extending the industry's most comprehensive and innovative portfolio – from edge to core to cloud – to help customers more quickly reach their desired state.

Announced today from Dell Technologies World:

Dell Technologies Innovators and Trailblazers customer award winners , including eight industry leaders exemplifying excellence across all stages of the Digital Transformation journey. See separate release here

"Our customers are responding to the power of our combined company, creating good momentum as we kick off 2018," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman, Products and Operations, Dell. "We currently have the No. 1 worldwide market share in key areas like servers and storage. When the first calendar quarter 2018 industry market share numbers are final, we expect to increase our worldwide PC market share for the 21st consecutive quarter, and gain share in servers and storage. We have exciting announcements planned across our portfolio at this year's event that are driving this leadership and our customers' digital transformation, ultimately resulting in better business outcomes."

General session keynotes and Guru sessions

MONDAY

"The Engines of Human Progress" (10:00 – 11:15 a.m. PT )

(10:00 – ) Michael Dell , chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies

, chairman and CEO,

Karen Quintos , chief customer officer, Dell

, chief customer officer, Dell

Jeffrey Wright , award-winning actor

, award-winning actor

Albert "Skip" Rizzo, Ph.D., director, Medical Virtual Reality, Institute for Creative Technologies

Global Partner Summit: "Innovate in Everything & Any Thing" (1:00 – 3:00 p.m. PT )

(1:00 – ) Joyce Mullen , president, Global Channel, OEM & IoT Solutions, Dell EMC

, president, Global Channel, OEM & IoT Solutions, Dell EMC "AI, VR and Blockchain: How emerging technologies are changing the world as we know it." (3:00 – 4:00 p.m. PT )

(3:00 – ) Patricia Florissi, vice president, Global CTO for Sales and distinguished engineer, Dell EMC



Robin Hauser , director, Finish Line Features, Inc. and president, Unleashed Productions, Inc.

, director, Finish Line Features, Inc. and president, Unleashed Productions, Inc.

Andra Keay , managing director, Silicon Valley Robotics

, managing director, Silicon Valley Robotics

Don Tapscott , CEO, The Tapscott Group

, CEO, The Tapscott Group "Any Device, Any App, Any Cloud" (4:30 – 5:30 p.m. PT )

(4:30 – ) Pat Gelsinger , CEO, VMware

TUESDAY

"Power Up to Make IT Real" (10:00 – 11:15 a.m. PT )

(10:00 – ) Jeff Clarke , vice chairman, Products and Operations, Dell

vice chairman, Products and Operations, Dell "Business advice we shouldn't believe anymore." (3:00 – 4:00 p.m. PT )

(3:00 – ) Andrew McAfee , principal research scientist, MIT

WEDNESDAY

"Technologies & trends that are changing the world" (10:00 – 11:15 a.m. PT )

(10:00 – ) Allison Dew , chief marketing officer, Dell

, chief marketing officer, Dell

Ray O'Farrell , executive vice president and chief technology officer, VMware

, executive vice president and chief technology officer, VMware

John Roese , president of Cross-Product Operations and chief technology officer, Dell EMC

, president of Cross-Product Operations and chief technology officer, Dell EMC "The innovators: How a group of inventors, hackers, geniuses and geeks created the digital revolution." (3:00 – 4:00 p.m. PT )

(3:00 – ) Walter Isaacson , president and CEO, The Aspen Institute

One-stop shop to build a digital future

Digital transformation is fundamentally changing how every business in every industry is built and operated. Dell Technologies World reflects the increasing need of IT practitioners to have a one-stop shop for the essential infrastructure they need to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset — information. 94% of last year's attendees said they would recommend attending to their peers, 92% say this event has a "great return on investment" and 95% said they're more effective at work after having attended.

Bringing together its award-winning portfolio of companies and solutions, Dell Technologies World delivers the latest emerging trends, technology and gurus, from the edge to the core to the cloud. During the event, experts from Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, Secureworks, Virtustream and VMware will be on hand to demonstrate the connected ecosystem of IT infrastructure, applications, devices and security that can enable real transformation across their organizations.

About Dell Technologies World

Dell Technologies World 2018 brings together the power of seven technology leaders committed to making the digital transformation real. Join us April 30 - May 2 in Las Vegas, learn more at www.delltechnologiesworld.com or follow #DellTechWorld on Twitter.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. The company services customers of all sizes across 180 countries – ranging from 99 percent of the Fortune 500 to individual consumers – with the industry's most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from the edge to the core to the cloud.

