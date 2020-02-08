Michael Diaz Jr. and Diaz-Reus A Proud Sponsor Of The 46th Annual CABA Gala

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 46th annual gala of the Cuban American Bar Association (CABA) was extremely successful. The room was packed. Michael Diaz Jr. of Diaz-Reus Law Firm was among the top CABA Gala 2020 sponsors.

As a Past President and former Board Member, Michael Diaz Jr. is keenly aware of the good work that CABA is doing in the area of legal advocacy. CABA is changing lives through legal advocacy.

The 2020 CABA Gala raised over $500,000 and it attracted over 900 judges, attorneys, dignitaries, and business leaders. The theme of the gala was, "the Roaring Twenties."

It was a night of grandeur, flair, and sophistication featuring dinner, dancing, and a charity casino. Many distinguished lawyers and community leaders were in attendance. The live salsa band was amazing.

The black-tie CABA gala was a spectacular event in a spectacular venue: The Intercontinental Miami. Guests were treated to the finest of Cuban food, music, and dance. Guests agreed to create the hashtag # ClassicCABA.

Frances Guasch De La Guardia was officially sworn in as the new president of CABA. Frances is a partner with Holland & Knight. She practices in the arrears of commercial and insurance appellate litigation. In a pro bono capacity, she has worked with Catholic Charities and the Charity Hurricane Legal Relief Clinics.

Frances is an alumnus of St. Thomas University Miami. The gala was attended by the most notable alumni of St. Thomas Law and Miami Law.

All the proceeds of the gala will benefit the CABA Foundation Scholarship Fund and CABA pro-bono legal services. CABA Foundation Scholarship Fund awards scholarships annually to deserving law students across the nation.

CABA Foundation awards scholarships on the basis of a comprehensive process. The scholarship committee reviews financial need, community service, academic accomplishments, references, and personal essay. Scholarships are awarded without regard to gender, sexual orientation, race, color, or ethnicity.

CABA Pro Bono Project provides free legal services to the needy community in South Florida. Areas of legal services include domestic violence, immigration, human trafficking, and dependency.

Haj Media were the media sponsors of the gala. They helped CABA to tell its great story. Michael Diaz, of Diaz Reus & Targ, LLP, an international law firm and alliance (drt) was another top sponsor. Diaz-Reus Law Firm and other Miami law firms were well represented.

Diaz-Reus is a Miami-headquartered law firm that offers global legal services for distinguished clients. Areas of practice include fraud, civil litigation, arbitration, white-collar crime, cryptocurrency, asset investigations, and politically sensitive investigations among other areas and has been covered extensively by local South Florida Business Journals and international media publications for their high profile cases.

Michael Diaz, Jr. is the Global Managing Partner of Diaz Reus Law Firm. Michael is a Florida Board Certified attorney with over 33 years of experience. Mr. Diaz is recognized and ranked in Legal 500 USA 2019, Legal 500 Latin America 2019, and Best Lawyers USA 2020.

