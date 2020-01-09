Michael Diestelberg promoted to Vice President Product & Marketing at Mapp to lead global marketing

Michael's responsibilities include establishing the global Mapp brand and expanding the insight-based customer engagement platform to respond to constantly evolving customer needs. His expertise in data analysis and customer intelligence built while leading at Webtrekk, will play a key role in the further development of Mapp's service portfolio. In his new position, Michael oversees eight countries.

At Webtrekk, Michael held various positions, first as Senior Consultant Digital Analytics and since 2015 as Head of Pre-Sales Consulting. He accompanied the Berlin-based company through a phase of exceptionally strong growth that contributed to the acquisition by Mapp. Previously, he worked at IT news portal WinFuture.de and digital agency Aperto, among others.

Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp, comments: "Michael is the perfect addition to our global leadership team. As a high-profile data expert and proven expert on the European marketing landscape, he will significantly increase Mapp's profile and further develop our cross-channel marketing offering to ensure that our platform optimally meets our customers' requirements."

Michael Diestelberg adds: "I am very excited to share my long experience in analytics with Mapp's global team and set the course for sustainable international success. As part of my role, I will complete the integration of Webtrekk's innovative Customer Intelligence technology into Mapp's product offering and align it with marketing analytics for the benefit of our customers."

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-led customer engagement platform Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts – and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels in order to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. Thanks to advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty are achieved.

Mapp has global offices in eight countries. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps more than 2,500 companies break away from the pack by uncovering missed opportunities, including Xerox, PepsiCo, LG, Qantas, Infinity, and Lloyds Banking Group.

