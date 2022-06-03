Michael Dodo of Luxury Brands LLC. Acquires Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics

Pauline Youngblood, and her team of experts, have spent decades perfecting the formulas of their highly sought-after cosmetics and skin care line, and their commitment to excellence has resulted in a vastly loyal and truly dedicated consumer following. This partnership will maintain the integrity, high standards, and core values which Youngblood is famous for by continuing to utilize the highest-grade natural ingredients and the brand's established proprietary milling process. Merging with Luxury Brands LLC. will provide Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics the resources to accelerate new product development, digital marketing strategies, advertising, and both B2B and Direct-to-consumer sales support.

"Luxury Brands LLC is a fiercely growing leader in the beauty industry. We couldn't be happier to join Pauline Youngblood on her journey to provide high-performance mineral makeup with clean ingredients to the world. Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics is a brand already beloved by a cult following of celebrities and makeup artists alike. We plan to utilize the knowledge that Pauline has already implemented into Youngblood products as a medical esthetician and apply our expertise to spread her message and products on a much larger scale."

- Michael Dodo, President and CEO of Luxury Brands LLC.

"I am beyond excited to partner with Luxury Brands LLC to take my legacy brand of 25 years to new heights! I have always been committed to producing and sourcing the ultimate non-irritating, non-clogging ingredients that make up the core of Youngblood products. The key is to preserve the high-performing quality of the products without sacrificing luxury or brand aesthetic. As Founder and Creative Director, I will continue to ensure that the development and innovation transcend industry standards for generations to come!"

- Pauline Youngblood, Founder and Creative Director

