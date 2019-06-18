Michael Dominguez To Take The Helm Of Associated Luxury Hotels International

For the past seven years, Michael Dominguez has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer for MGM Resorts International (MGMRI). Prior to his tenure at MGMRI, he directed sales development for Loews Hotels' growing portfolio as their Vice President of Global Sales. In both roles, Michael provided strategic leadership, innovative business development, hands-on sales oversight and implementation of effective sales strategies in the MICE and transient segments.

"Michael is highly respected and actively involved in leadership roles in our meetings and events industry. He is the ideal person for this position, with the right experience and industry network to lead our organization to new heights as we continue to focus on serving our distinguished members and valued customers," said Bill Dyer, Chairman of the Board of Associated Luxury Hotels, the parent company of ALHI.

Michael is Past Chairman of the International Board of Directors for Meeting Professionals International (MPI). His other industry leadership involvement includes board positions with the U.S. Travel Association (USTA) Executive Committee and Board of Directors for ASAE. He has served as Co-Chair of the Meetings Mean Business Coalition as well as Co-Chair of the APEX Room Piracy Taskforce and the APEX Standards Committee. Michael served on the GBTA Foundation Board, the HSMAI Foundation Board and the FICP-Hospitality Professional Advisory Committee. In Las Vegas, he was member of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce Board of Trustees. He was recruited and served in taskforce positions for PCMA, ASAE and CIC (Convention Industry Council).

Michael has been recognized in the industry for numerous honors: Successful Meetings' Top 25 Most Influential People in the Meetings Industry in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016: Smart Meetings' 2015 Smartest Industry Leaders; HSMAI's 2014 Top Minds in Sales and Marketing; Meetings Focus' 2014 Trendsetter Award; MeetingsNet's 2014 Changemakers Award; and HispanicBusiness.com's "50 Most Influential Hispanics in the U.S." He earned MPI's Industry Leadership Award in 2015, LV Hotel Association's 2016 Industry Leadership Award, The Lanyon's 2016 Industry Leadership Award and the Timothy S.Y. Lam Foundation's 2017 Leadership Award in Collaboration. He has become a much sought-after speaker to companies and associations within the MICE industry and beyond, and he has provided industry insights at several of ALHI's Executive Programs.

Becoming only the fourth CEO in ALHI's 33-year legacy, Michael leads a comprehensive sales organization with whom he has worked for over two decades as a member.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to lead the top global sales organization in the luxury market. ALHI's collection of member hotels, which includes MGM Resorts and Loews Hotels as well as some of the world's most iconic hotels and resorts, is unmatched in its diversity and quality. I look forward to the opportunity not only to ensure that ALHI remains a leader in the luxury market but also to help shape the meetings and events industry as a whole," said Dominguez.

The announcement of the appointment was made by Associated Luxury Hotels Chairman of the Board Bill Dyer. Dominguez will assume his new role effective July 8, 2019.

About Associated Luxury Hotels:

Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) serves as the global sales extension of a highly selective membership of luxury hotels and resorts, cruise ships and DMCs. Established in 1986, ALHI was created as a means for independent and emerging hotel brands to effectively compete alongside major brands and large hotel chains within the meeting, incentive, convention and exhibition space (MICE) by having a talented GSO network in the marketplace. As the leading independent Global Sales Organization serving the Meeting & Incentive (M&I) marketplace, ALHI's distinguished portfolio has grown to more than 250 luxury-level and upper-upscale M&I focused hotels and resorts worldwide.

For more information about ALHI and/or its member hotels and resorts, planners can contact their nearest ALHI Global Sales office. Visit www.alhi.com to identify the nearest ALHI Global Sales professional.

