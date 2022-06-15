Michael Donohue, CFP®, Wealth Advisor with DB Wealth Management Group Named a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes

The California-based Registered Investment Advisor has been named to this year's prestigious list comprised of high-performing financial services professionals

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Donohue, CFP®, Managing Principal of DB Wealth Management Group, a San Diego-based comprehensive financial planning and wealth management practice, has been named a 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor by Forbes. To view Michael Donohue's Forbes profile, visit: https://www.forbes.com/profile/michael-donohue/?sh=6277afba5a3b.

"I consider it a great honor to be recognized as a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor," said Donohue. "Throughout my career, I have been committed to continued education pertaining to wealth management and financial planning so that I am up-to-speed on the latest laws, policies and strategies, with the ultimate goal of consistently serving my clients in their best interest. It's an honor to see my efforts validated through this award, and I would like to thank my entire team for their ongoing support and dedication to providing our clients with superior service."

With more than 30 years of financial planning experience, Donohue works to provide clients with a comprehensive financial plan that coordinates all critical areas of their wealth. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional (CFP®), and holds the Series 7, 63, and 24 registrations with LPL Financial and is licensed through the California Department of Insurance. Donohue has served as Chairman of the Board for the San Diego chapter of the Financial Planning Association (FPA®), as President of the San Diego chapter of the Institute for Certified Financial Planners (ICFP) and was instrumental in overseeing the successful transition into the FPA. Donohue presently serves on the advisory board for Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor Group℠, an exclusive group of IRA specialists from around the country selected for their dedication to expanding their knowledge and expertise in the complexities of IRA planning.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings.

To learn more about The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/#3c32d149291d. The Forbes rating is not indicative of future performance.

About DB Wealth Management Group

DB Wealth Management Group is a San Diego-based comprehensive financial planning and wealth management practice that develops integrated financial plans that account for, coordinate and manage all areas of one's financial life, including investments, retirement, taxes and family wealth planning. Managing Principal, Michael Donohue, CFP®, founded the practice in 2012, with the mission to create, protect and preserve clients' wealth through objective financial planning and strategic investment management. For more information about Donohue and DB Wealth Management Group, visit https://www.dbwmg.com/.

CA Insurance Lic# 0685025. Financial Planning and Investment Advisory Services offered through DB Wealth Management Group, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor.

Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA / SIPC, a separate entity from DB Wealth Management Group.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, and CFP® in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board's initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Contact: P: (619) 497-0404, F: (619) 497-0804, www.dbwmg.com

SOURCE DB Wealth Management Group