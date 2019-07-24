Michael E. Arth Begins Active Campaign

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MICHAEL E. ARTH is a political scientist and polymath with vast professional experience in public policy analysis, urban design, city planning, art, filmmaking, architecture, building construction, landscape design, and future studies. As a political reformer he ran for Governor of Florida in 2010 . Having been in London completing coursework on a master's degree in global politics, Michael is only now beginning his active campaign.

Michael E. Arth Michael E. Arth--2020 Presidential Candidate

Michael is a declared Democratic candidate for president of the United States who focuses on humanistic, reality-based solutions to political problems. He wants to end the corrupting and inequitable influence of private campaign financing, as well as replace gerrymandering and the polarized two-party, winner-take-all system with direct voting, ranked choice voting, proportional representation, and staggered 18-year terms for the Supreme Court. He intends to address inequality with progressive tax reform, end the War on Drugs, and dramatically reduce overall medical expenses with universal health care. His Eco-Initiative would end extreme poverty, stop population growth, and halt global warming at zero financial cost. His foreign policy emphasizes diplomacy and leading by example. Michael wants the US to be #1 in democracy and not 21st.

His books include: Michael E. Arth Introspective 1972-1982 (1983), Democracy and the Common Wealth: Breaking the Stranglehold of the Special Interests (2010), The Time Traveler: An Artist's Quest Through the Past and Future (forthcoming) and The Labors of Hercules: Modern Solutions to 12 Herculean Problems (forthcoming).

His documentary films include: New Urban Cowboy: Toward a New Pedestrianism (2008), Out of the Woods: Life and Death in Dirty Dave's Homeless Camp (2011), The Politics of Michael E. Arth (2011/2019), End the War on Drugs (2019), Midwives (in post-production), and The Labors of Hercules: Modern Solutions to 12 Herculean Problems (in production).

Michael has designed, built, or rebuilt over 60 buildings. In 1999, he founded an urban design movement called New Pedestrianism, which is a more pedestrian-oriented version of New Urbanism. In 2015, Michael established a public policy wiki that creates a platform for the public to formulate practical, non-partisan solutions. As a proof of concept, the site at LOGOSwiki.org is a portal for issues edited by professionals that range from the local to the international. A public version, UNICEwiki.org, allows anyone to edit and refine policy issues. Both LOGOS and UNICE will allow for the formation of evidence-based policies that could be adopted anywhere in the world. Eventually they will function as answer engines that can speak any language, and allow dynamic interaction with both individuals and policy makers.

For more information visit www.michaelearth.org and www.michaelearth.com .

SOURCE Michael E. Arth for President Campaign

Related Links

http://michaelearth.org

