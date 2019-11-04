Michael E. Arth Ends Presidential Run, Endorses Elizabeth Warren

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Democratic Liberty and Justice Celebration In Des Moines on Friday, Michael E. Arth told supporters of Elizabeth Warren that he was ending his 2020 Democratic bid for president and endorsing their candidate. He passed out campaign cards stating America should be number one in democracy, climate action, press freedom, health care, equality, justice, and happiness, instead of being far behind most other industrialized countries on these critical issues.

Michael E. Arth at the Liberty and Justice Celebration endorsing Elizabeth Warren on Friday, November 1, 2019 Elizabeth Warren with reporters outside the Liberty and Justice Celebration in Des Moines on Friday

"For years I have fought against the corrupting influence of private fundraising for elections and an electoral system that has created a plutocracy," Arth said in a statement. "This is what did in my campaign. Without priming the pump with cash, the corporate-owned media would not cover my presidential run or report on many of the issues I sought to bring before the electorate. Lacking media coverage, I could not raise donations. Without prodigious levels of spending, even the most qualified candidates do not have a chance to be elected or to be re-elected. This Catch-22 is what kept me from getting a foothold. It is also why the U.S. is now ranked as a 'flawed democracy,' and is in 25th place among the world's countries on the Democracy Index. Nevertheless, some decent candidates have gotten ahead by playing by the rules of the game and they could help rewrite those rules if elected. Andrew Yang stands out as someone who understands the importance of electoral reform. Bernie Sanders is also an honorable man, which is why I voted for him in 2016. However, this time around, I'm endorsing Elizabeth Warren as the candidate best positioned to win the election and help make the United States truly great again."

Arth vowed to continue working on the issues, and to that end will resume production on his 13-part docuseries on political and social change called The Labors of Hercules: Modern Solutions to 12 Herculean Problems . The first episode will be on electoral reform and how to make the United States the most advanced democracy in the world.

