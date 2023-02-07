Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions-Qatar Offers AP Capstone Diploma Program

Diploma program focuses on college-level research, collaboration, and presentation skills crucial for college and career success

DOHA, Qatar, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael E. DeBakey High School For Health Professions is one of approximately 2,000 schools worldwide to implement the AP Capstone Diploma™ program―an innovative program that encourages students to develop skills for college and career success, including critical thinking, research, collaboration, and communication. The program consists of two yearlong courses taken in sequence: AP® Seminar and AP Research.

Students who score a 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on 4 additional AP Exams of their choosing earn the AP Capstone Diploma. This signifies outstanding academic achievement and attainment of college-level academic and research skills. Students who score a 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research (and not on 4 additional AP Exams) earn the AP Seminar and Research Certificate™.

"The AP Capstone program will prepare our diverse student population to become skilled collaborators, critical thinkers, and consumers of information. The Capstone courses will give students flexibility to explore the complex topics affecting their lives, and we are excited to see their research," said Dr. Virginia Parras, President & CEO, DeBakey School for Health Professions-Qatar.

In AP Seminar, typically taken in 10th or 11th grade, students choose real-world topics and evaluate them from multiple perspectives. Students identify credibility and bias in sources and develop arguments in support of a recommendation.

"The AP Capstone courses enable students to explore real-world issues in great depth through research and collaboration," said Rushi Sheth, executive director of the AP Capstone Diploma program. He adds, "This provides terrific opportunities for students to write and present their work effectively, both individually and in teams—the very skills professors and employers are demanding."

In partnership with the higher education community, College Board developed AP Capstone so students can practice and master skills that serve them well in college and career.

"We're excited more schools are offering the AP Capstone Diploma program," said Kedra Ishop, vice president for enrollment management at the University of Southern California. "We believe the research, collaboration, and presentation skills taught in the two courses will be valuable to students throughout their academic and professional careers."

About

Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions–Qatar (DHSHP at Qatar) is an award winning high school, offering students a college preparatory curriculum in science, mathematics, and medical science. It is an alternative to the traditional high school experience that prepares students for careers in medicine and science. In collaboration with the Outstanding Schools Oversight Committee (OSOC) of the Supreme Education Council (SEC), DHSHP was invited to bring the first medical science focused high school in the Middle East.

About College Board

College Board is a mission-driven not-for-profit organization that connects students to college success and opportunity. Founded in 1900, College Board was created to expand access to higher education. Today, the membership association is made up of over 6,000 of the world's leading educational institutions and is dedicated to promoting excellence and equity in education. Each year, College Board helps more than seven million students prepare for a successful transition to college through programs and services in college readiness and college success—including the SAT®, the Advanced Placement® Program, and BigFuture™. The organization also serves the education community through research and advocacy on behalf of students, educators, and schools. For further information, visit collegeboard.org.

AP Equity and Access Policy

College Board strongly encourages educators to make equitable access a guiding principle for their AP® programs by giving all willing and academically prepared students the opportunity to participate in AP. We encourage the elimination of barriers that restrict access to AP for students from ethnic, racial, and socioeconomic groups that have been traditionally underrepresented. Schools should make every effort to ensure their AP classes reflect the diversity of their student population. College Board also believes that all students should have access to academically challenging coursework before they enroll in AP classes, which can prepare them for AP success. It is only through a commitment to equitable preparation and access that true equity and excellence can be achieved.

