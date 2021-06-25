Michael Ensign Named Vice President of Strategic Alliances by ALC Schools

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALC Schools, the national leader in alternative student transportation solutions, today announced that Michael Ensign has joined the company's leadership team as the Vice President of Strategic Alliances. Formerly with First Student, Ensign brings to ALC years of experience in the student transportation industry and unique perspective that he will contribute to accelerate the company's alliances.

"I couldn't be more excited to have Michael on the team," said Megan Carey, Chief Development Officer at ALC Schools. "Our alliances with both National Express and Cook-Illinois will give districts across the country a unique opportunity for a full and compliant solution, and Michael is well positioned to lead the charge."

"ALC is a mission-based organization that provides best-in-class services to those most in need," said Ensign. "It's well known throughout the industry that ALC is the leader in providing safe and reliable services to the most vulnerable students and I am excited to help expand the company's reach in new markets. Working with yellow bus providers to create a unique hybrid service offering that addresses all students requiring transportation - all with the same attention to detail and personalization - is just what this industry needs."

"Michael's addition to our team is an essential step forward for ALC and expanding our service model," stated Mitch Bowling, Chief Executive Officer at ALC Schools. "His previous experience and extensive knowledge of the yellow bus side of the industry make him an integral part of our team. We're looking forward to Michael's contribution."

ALC Schools' mission is to give students with special transportation needs an equal opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed. Through innovative and economically customized solutions for school districts across the country, ALC's full service and technology offerings will continue to help district partners nationwide provide learning opportunities for all students.

About ALC Schools

ALC Schools is the nationwide safety leader in alternative student transportation and subject matter experts on federal, state, and district transportation requirements. Leveraging its proprietary Smart Routing Technology and custom-tailored services, the company has been a driving force in alleviating driver shortages, accommodating varying bell times, and serving the unique needs of McKinney-Vento, special needs, ESSA, hard-to-serve trips, and out-of-district students.

