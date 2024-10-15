Michael Fehser Joins Axiom Advice & Counsel as Partner

"Michael's experience in sophisticated corporate transactions and his hands-on, business-savvy approach aligns closely with our commitment to delivering high-quality and efficient legal counsel to our clients," said Catherine Kemnitz, Managing Director of Axiom Advice & Counsel. "Our clients will immediately benefit from his ability to address both the daily legal needs of portfolio companies and the complex capital requirements of PE and VC sponsors, as his experience working hand-in-hand with companies and their investors enables him to effectively manage their interconnected legal and business challenges."

With extensive experience in complex corporate transactions and corporate law matters across multiple industries, particularly PE- and VC-backed companies, Michael addresses the diverse legal challenges for businesses at various growth stages. His approach balances risk management with operational efficiency, enabling companies to navigate complex legal landscapes while maintaining transaction readiness.

"AA&C's innovative approach to legal services aligns with my belief in providing clients with the legal counsel they need at an efficient rate structure," said Michael. "This approach is particularly valuable for growing companies with diverse legal needs but limited internal resources. By combining deep industry knowledge with flexible service models, we can help these businesses navigate complex legal landscapes while optimizing their legal spend and focusing on growth and value creation."

Michael holds a J.D., cum laude, from The University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law, where he received the CALI Award for Law, Entrepreneurship & Innovation and served as a teaching fellow for 1L contracts courses. He earned his B.A. in Psychology from Indiana University - Bloomington, graduating from the Hutton Honors College.

Located in Arizona, Axiom Advice & Counsel (AA&C) is setting a new standard for the modern law firm. From prioritizing clients and the lawyer experience, to finding the right legal talent for the right legal matter, AA&C's approach to the law firm model provides clients with better value for every dollar spent on outside counsel. AA&C represents a diverse set of clients, ranging from growing mid-market businesses to global multinationals with large in-house teams. The firm focuses on corporate law including general counsel services, real estate, labor and employment, mergers and acquisitions, data privacy, intellectual property, and regulatory matters. For more information, please visit https://www.axiomadviceandcounsel.com.

About Axiom

Axiom is where high-caliber legal talent meets full-service law firm work. We invented the alternative legal services industry 24 years ago and now serve more than 1,500 legal departments globally, including 68% of the Fortune 100, with 95% client satisfaction. Axiom gives small, mid-market, and enterprise clients a single trusted provider who can deliver a full spectrum of legal solutions and services across more than a dozen practice areas and all major industries at rates up to 50% less than national law firms. To learn how Axiom can help your legal departments do more for less, visit axiomlaw.com.

