Michael Foods Introduces Three New Breakfast Innovations for Spring 2026

New French toast carriers and protein‑packed egg white bites deliver portability, flavor, and operational efficiency

HOPKINS, Minn., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Foods today announced the launch of three new breakfast items for Spring 2026, expanding its portfolio of value‑added egg and breakfast solutions designed to meet growing demand for portable, flavorful, protein‑forward menu offerings.

The new lineup includes two French toast slices under the Papetti's® brand and a cage‑free egg white bite, each developed to balance consumer appeal, efficiencies for foodservice operators, and menu versatility.

Michael Foods Sweet Round French Toast, Mediterranean Egg White Bites, and Apple Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

"Today's operators need breakfast items that deliver on multiple fronts — craveability for consumers, ease of execution in the kitchen, and flexibility across menu formats," said Josh Nissen, Vice President of Marketing at Michael Foods. "These new French toast carriers and egg bites were designed to help operators differentiate their breakfast menus by delivering both back-of-house convenience and a delicious, protein-forward offering."

The Papetti's® Sweet Round French Toast offers a modern take on a breakfast favorite. Lightly sweetened and fully cooked, the round slice can replace traditional buns, elevating breakfast sandwiches with an indulgent look and feel while keeping prep simple in fast‑paced kitchens. The versatile carrier performs well in both sweet and savory builds and supports grab‑and‑go applications.

For a more premium option, the Papetti's® Apple Cinnamon Swirl French Toast combines classic French toast with nostalgic apple‑cinnamon flavor and a buttery, sugar‑glazed crust. The distinctive swirl design lends itself to plated breakfasts, indulgent sandwich builds, and dessert‑inspired offerings, allowing operators to trade diners up to a truly elevated flavor profile without overwhelming their staff.

Rounding out the launch is the Papetti's® Cage‑Free Mediterranean Egg White Bites, a handheld, protein‑packed solution built for on‑the‑go occasions. Made with fluffy egg whites, tomatoes, spinach, feta, Mediterranean spices, and cottage cheese, each two-bite serving delivers 10 grams of protein and just 100 calories. Fully cooked, portion controlled, and gluten‑free and keto‑friendly, the egg white bites support health‑focused menus without sacrificing speed of service.

The Spring 2026 items are available through distribution this season, with sampling programs currently underway.

About Michael Foods

Michael Foods, a subsidiary of Post Holdings, is headquartered in Hopkins, Minnesota, and is a leading producer and distributor of value‑added foodservice and food ingredient solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of innovative egg and potato products, as well as humane‑grade dried meats, through its trusted brands, including Papetti's®, Simply Potatoes®, Easy Eggs®, and Henningsen®, which are recognized and valued by operators nationwide.

Supported by a robust manufacturing and distribution network across the United States, Michael Foods delivers culinary inspiration, marketing support, and supply chain efficiencies that enhance back‑of‑house convenience, food safety, and operational performance.

For more information, visit www.michaelfoods.com.

SOURCE Michael Foods, Inc.