Michael Gazzano to Oversee West Coast Investment Initiatives for Turnbridge Equities

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turnbridge Equities (Turnbridge), a vertically integrated real estate investment and development firm, announced that Michael Gazzano will oversee new acquisition and development opportunities on the West Coast, as the firm expands its investment footprint throughout the country.

Michael Gazzano, Turnbridge Equities

Gazzano, who joined the firm in 2019 as a Managing Director, has been supporting other projects in the Turnbridge portfolio throughout the U.S. over the last year. In his new role, he will now focus his efforts on identifying new investments for Turnbridge on the West Coast, with target markets that include the entire Southern California region in addition to Seattle, Portland, and Phoenix.

Gazzano will oversee West Coast acquisitions for ground-up development and value add initiatives, as well as distressed note acquisitions, across various asset classes including multifamily, mixed-use, office, and industrial. Gazzano will be based in Los Angeles.

"Our focus on identifying and securing new opportunities throughout the West Coast marks the next phase of Turnbridge's long-term national expansion," notes Andrew Joblon, Managing Principal and Founder of Turnbridge. "Since its inception, Turnbridge has implemented successful investment strategies in emerging markets throughout the country and the decision to increase our presence on the West Coast was a logical next step in our business growth plan. We're pleased to have Michael lead our West Coast efforts and bring our vertically integrated real estate investment platform to markets across the region."

"Turnbridge has a well-earned reputation as a strategically focused real estate investor with a history of sourcing and executing investments nationwide and I look forward to continuing the firm's winning track record by building its West Coast portfolio," Gazzano adds.

Turnbridge continues to be an active investor and developer across the U.S., and most recently announced the recapitalization of the Bronx Logistics Center, a Class-A industrial property the firm is developing in a joint venture with Dune Real Estate Partners. The development is in the Hunts Point submarket of New York City and is expected to be one of the largest multi-story, last mile distribution facilities in the region when complete.

About Michael Gazzano

Gazzano has over two decades of real estate investment and development experience. Prior to joining Turnbridge, he served as Vice President of Development for Caruso, one of the largest privately-held development companies in the country. During his time at Caruso, he oversaw acquisitions, entitlements, design, leasing, construction, and financing of various projects, including Palisades Village, Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, 333 La Cienega, 8500 Burton Way, San Vicente, and The Americana at Brand. Prior to that, Gazzano worked in the Global Real Estate Group for The Walt Disney Company and started his career with C.W. Driver, a large General Contractor, where he worked on several projects in Southern California.

Gazzano holds a Master's Degree in Real Estate Development from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor's degree in Urban Planning and a Minor in Civil Engineering also from the University of Southern California. He is a member of ULI and a Board Member for the USC Price Real Estate Advisory Board as well as Co-Chair of the USC Price Real Estate Alumni & Affiliates.

About Turnbridge Equities

Turnbridge Equities, founded in 2015 by Andrew Joblon, is a privately-held, vertically-integrated real estate investment and development firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Miami, and Austin. Turnbridge is an SEC registered investment advisor, Turnbridge RE Fund Management Company I LLC, with assets under management in excess of $1.7 billion. Turnbridge's full-service platform and extensive relationships enable the company to acquire, develop, reposition, and operate real estate and generate value for its investors and partners. Turnbridge and its principals seek to bring high levels of creativity and thought leadership to drive the results of each of its investments. With a track record of implementing successful investment strategies, Turnbridge has capitalized on emerging trends and monetized value in advance of market shifts.

