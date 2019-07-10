Michael Genovese, M.D., J.D. Joins Mindyra Medical Board of Advisors

DARIEN, Conn., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindyra™ today announced that Michael Genovese, M.D., J.D., Chief Medical Officer of Acadia Healthcare, has joined Mindyra's medical board of advisors.

Michael Genovese, M.D., J.D.

Dr. Genovese has been Acadia Healthcare's Chief Medical Officer since 2017 and has brought years of patient-facing experience to Acadia's leadership team. He is a clinical psychiatrist and addiction specialist. He is also the medical director of the Officer Safety and Wellness Committee of the FBI National Academy Associates (FBINAA), helping to equip first responders with the tools they need to withstand, recover and grow following repeated trauma.

"Michael is a recognized leader in behavioral healthcare and we are excited to welcome him to Mindyra's medical board of advisors," said Bill Battey, Mindyra's CEO. "We believe his strong experience, especially in clinical psychiatry, addiction disorders and medical protocols and systems across both physical and mental healthcare, will be extremely valuable as Mindyra continues to grow and innovate with its digital healthcare system."

"We conducted an exhaustive search for someone who would further strengthen our board's breadth of talent and background, and we are delighted to have identified such an outstanding individual," said Dr. Hank Schwartz, Mindyra's medical board of advisors chairman. "I'm confident that Michael is going to make an important and positive impact on our company."

"I admire Mindyra for its innovative digital healthcare tools to more precisely diagnose and coordinate care for individuals affected by emotional, behavioral and substance abuse disorders and I'm honored to be joining their medical board," said Dr. Genovese. "I have tremendous respect for Bill, Hank and the other board members, and I look forward to working with them."

Dr. Genovese graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a B.A. in 1992 and a J.D. in 1995. He did his Residency Training in Psychiatry at the University of Connecticut from 2001 to 2004 and was a Fellow at the Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Residency Program at the New York University School of Medicine from 2004 to 2005. He serves on the CMO Corporate Council of the Joint Commission, seeking to optimize quality and safety in healthcare. He is also a diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, a member of the American Psychiatric Association, the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry and the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

Mindyra is a digital behavioral healthcare company that helps care providers efficiently and more precisely diagnose and treat their patients. The Mindyra platform includes proprietary, patient-administered diagnostic (assessing 67 clinical syndromes) and treatment progress measurement tools, providing critical data to help ensure patients are receiving the best intervention. Mindyra's system simplifies and streamlines evaluation, treatment planning, and outcome tracking, and provides an ideal solution for populations experiencing comorbid problems that often wax and wane in conjunction with mental health difficulties - such as individuals with substance abuse disorders.

Press Contact:

Bryan Robertson

http://www.mindyra.com/

217678@email4pr.com

(508) 567-9885

Mindyra, the Mindyra logo, Mind Health Survey, Care Progress Survey, "Know Where To Turn" and "Blood Test for the Mind" are trademarks of Mindyra.

SOURCE Mindyra

Related Links

https://www.mindyra.com

