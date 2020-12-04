Michael Graf Named an ISA Top 25 Writer to Watch in 2021

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy Award winning commercial director, turned screenwriter, Michael Graf, was named one of the top 25 writers to watch in 2021 by the International Screenwriters' Association.

Known in advertising for his "actor first, artful storytelling" style of directing, his character-centric, story-driven style of writing has been making waves around the world with recently optioned screenplays, THE LAST INDIAN WAR and THROWING HAMMERS, winning awards and top honors at festivals in Paris, Park City, Los Angeles, New York, Nassau and Toronto. His first screenplay, WINTER OF FROZEN DREAMS, was produced for Lifetime network and stars Thora Birch and Dean Winters.

"To be included on this list is an incredible honor," said Michael Graf. "It's especially rewarding and humbling when the work is recognized by industry peers for the quality and style of my writing."

His most recent screenplay, VENICE OF AMERICA, was juried into the Venice Film Festival in Italy, named to Capital Film Fund's Hot 100 list, and is a Screencraft Top 10 Crime/Mystery screenplay.

"Michael is a true storyteller. His passion for writing and his meticulous work ethic makes collaborating on ideas a dream come true," said Bryan Grill, a 2-time Oscar nominated VFX producer (Captain America: Winder Soldier and Apollo 13). "His artistic instincts have taken a simple idea to places I never thought they could go. I look forward to a continuing relationship creating worlds and characters for the whole world to meet."

The International Screenwriters' Association (ISA) is a screenwriting resource and community founded in 2008 with the mission to provide resources to emerging screenwriters. With over 80,000 members since its launch and several success stories, writers have procured representation at major agencies, seen their work premiere at Tribeca and Cannes Film Festivals, been optioned by production companies, and otherwise continued to advance their distinct and diverse abilities within the industry. The ISA has also received endorsements from several award-winning writers including Oscar-winning writer Paul Haggis (Crash, Million Dollar Baby).

Michael's also a working member of the DGA, is currently the Writer In Residence at the University of Wisconsin's Institute For Discovery, and lives on a small Wisconsin farm with his artist wife, Linda Massey, two miniature horses and three rambunctious Jack Russell terriers. For more information, visit www.grafwrites.com.

SOURCE Michael Graf

Related Links

http://www.grafwrites.com

