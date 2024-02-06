Michael Graham Joins Enzymedica as Vice President of Operations

VENICE, Fla., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzymedica , a leading provider of digestive supplements, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Graham as the Vice President of Operations. Mr. Graham, formerly associated with Teva Pharmaceuticals, brings a wealth of operational expertise and strategic leadership to his new role.

As Vice President of Operations, Graham will play a key role in optimizing Enzymedica's supply chain, manufacturing processes and overall operational efficiency. His extensive experience positions him well to contribute to Enzymedica's commitment to excellence and innovation.

"We are excited to welcome Michael Graham to Enzymedica," says Scott Sensenbrenner, CEO of Enzymedica. "His proven track record in supply chain and manufacturing, combined with his commitment to quality and efficiency, aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide the highest quality digestive health and wellness supplements to our customers."

Graham's background includes a successful tenure at Teva Pharmaceuticals, where he played a vital role in streamlining operations and implementing strategic initiatives. His strong leadership skills and results-driven approach make him a valuable addition to the Enzymedica team.

"I am honored to join Enzymedica and contribute to the continued success of a company known for its commitment to quality and innovation in the supplement industry," says Graham. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Enzymedica to enhance operational excellence and drive growth."

Enzymedica has been at the forefront of providing supplements that support digestive health, immunity and overall wellness. With Graham as Vice President of Operations, the company is well-positioned to strengthen its operational capabilities, ensuring the continued delivery of high-quality products to its customers.

