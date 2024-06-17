Michael Greto Appointed Vice President of Supply Chain at Giant Cement Holding, Inc.

HARLEYVILLE, S.C., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Cement Holding, Inc. (GCHI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michael Greto as Vice President of Supply Chain.

Mr. Greto joined GCHI's cement division in August 2008. Mr. Greto presented with a wealth of knowledge and a deep passion for the transportation field. His expertise in logistics is founded in a Bachelor of Science in Transportation Economics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and complemented by Advanced Studies APICS Certifications in Supply Chain Management from Villanova University.

Throughout his tenure at GCHI, Mike has been a force in the expansion and enhancement of logistical capabilities. He led the growth of the rail fleet, increasing the railcar capacity by almost 40% to about 550 railcars today. Significantly, Mike has spearheaded the startup of the maritime vessel unloader. Known as the "Dragon Lady," this operation now seamlessly manages the unloading of nearly 300,000 tons of imported cement annually.

"As the company continues to expand its import operations, Mike's leadership will ensure that GCHI is well-positioned to support our growing customer base," says Tim Kuebler, President and CEO of GCHI. "His proactive approach and strategic acumen are essential in navigating the complex challenges of global supply chains."

Giant Cement Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of Fortaleza Materiales, consolidates U.S. cement companies Giant Cement, Keystone Cement, Dragon Products, and energy recovery operations through Giant Resource Recovery.

CONTACT: Mary Beth Kramer

Kramer Consulting

(215) 431-3946

SOURCE Giant Cement Holding, Inc. (GCHI)