Michael Gruber DMD PA, Notice of Data Security Incident

Michael Gruber DMD PA has no evidence of any actual or attempted misuse of information as a result of this incident. However, the employee's email account that was subject to unauthorized access may have contained information related to patient and employee names and other dental information. In very limited instances, the employee's email account may have contained Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers of patients and employees.

On April 18, 2018, Michael Gruber DMD PA mailed notice letters to individuals whose data may have been subject to unauthorized access and for whom they had a postal address. Michael Gruber DMD PA has offered potentially impacted individuals access to credit monitoring and identity theft protection services for one year without charge. Michael Gruber DMD PA is encouraging potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity. Michael Gruber DMD PA's notification to potentially impacted individuals includes information such as obtaining a free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com, calling 877-322-8228, or contacting the three major credit bureaus directly at: Equifax, P.O. Box 105069, Atlanta, GA, 30348, 800-525-6285, www.equifax.com; Experian, P.O. Box 2002, Allen, TX 75013, 888-397-3742, www.experian.com; TransUnion, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19022-2000, 800-680-7289, www.transunion.com. Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

Michael Gruber DMD PA has set up a call center to answer questions from those who may have been be impacted by this incident. If you believe you may be impacted, you may call our dedicated line at 1-855-463-8813 (toll free), Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. EDT. Additional information on how potentially impacted individuals can protect themselves can also be found at Michael Gruber DMD PA's website www.gruberdental.com. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual's state Attorney General.

