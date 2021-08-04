Michael H. Anderson Releases Powerful New Book 'Urban Magic - Vibrant Black and Brown Communities Are Possible'

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Magic – Vibrant Black and Brown Communities Are Possible, offers a powerful argument for confronting the storied, systemic, longstanding obstacles to economic growth and development of Black and Brown neighborhoods in Los Angeles, and anywhere else in America, where there is motivation to bring about sustainable change in partnership with communities.

Urban Magic- Vibrant Black and Brown Communities Are Possible Michael H. Anderson, A|A, NOMA

Urban Magic brings together many of the nation's Black and Brown thought leaders, economic and finance-oriented public policy makers, business leaders, both progressive and conservative political allies, architects, planners and students in discussions to create what is veritably an operating manual for effecting extensive change within communities of color.

Anderson's book is especially relevant in the wake of 2020's racial reckoning with its protests and calls for widespread change to systems that historically disenfranchised Black and Brown communities and hindered the development of generational wealth in communities of Color.

"As an architect," Anderson says "my purpose is to advocate for, design, and seek funding for projects that benefit the greater public needs, including economic and redevelopment strategies within challenged communities."

With more than 35 years of experience in architecture, urban planning, transit and community development, Anderson has been principal designer for projects in aviation, transit, civic administration, education, commercial, residential and municipal infrastructures.

"My belief is we can utilize the city's diversity of culture and income to create memorable and beautiful communities that support positive living for every person while producing new revenue for local government," says Anderson.

Anderson is making himself available to the community Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Hot and Cool Cafe 4331 Degnan Blvd., Los Angeles, 90008. A thriving Black-owned and family-operated social enterprise, the Leimert Park Village store is no stranger to the concerns of gentrification and the inequities that seem to be reserved for communities of color. The Cafe creates a fitting, necessary backdrop for a conversation around these issues, as well as the accompanying book signing, reading and following Q & A. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

