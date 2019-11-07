Michael H. Cohen Assumes Duties as New Chair of USC-STC

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Unmanned Systems Canada / Systèmes Télécommandés Canada is pleased to announce that Michael Cohen has been appointed as Chair of STC-USC, effective on the eve of #UC19Ottawa.

Michael replaces outgoing chair Mark Aruja, who led the association a total of four years and who will continue in an advisory capacity as Chair Emeritus and an active, ongoing member.

Michael Cohen takes on role as USC-STC Chair @ #UC19Ottawa. Photo courtesy AlteX. A tribute to now-Chair Emeritus Mark Aruja (holding plaque). Michael Cohen (C) began his term as Chair at the outset of #UC19Ottawa. Aruja received a standing ovation for his work.

"This is a particularly exciting time for the autonomous and remotely piloted world – especially the RPAS industry," says Cohen. "One of the key reasons for that is due to the tireless work of Mark Aruja, working jointly with regulators and industry leaders on behalf of our members. I want to express our thanks to Mark for his outstanding service and dedication to moving the industry forward."

Michael Cohen is President & CEO of Industrial SkyWorks, a Venture-funded Drone Data Analytics Company. He is a former Airline Captain (Boeing 737 NG) and holds a Master of Aeronautical Sciences Degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, specializing in Aerospace Safety Systems and Risk Management. Michael has served as Chairman of Air Safety (Air Line Pilots Association: Canjet) and as member of an Airline Emergency Response Team (Air Canada).

As the incoming USC-STC Chair, Michael believes safety and diversity must be at the forefront of the Association's mission. In addition to advancing these issues and working closely with regulatory authorities in Canada, Cohen plans to advance key USC-STC/Industry objectives with Vice-Chair, Operations Mike Campbell and Executive Director Glenn Martin.

"It's great to have Michael in the Chair role and I'm looking forward to working with Michael and Glenn to move the Association forward into 2020 and beyond, leveraging the great foundation that Mark Aruja has built for us," said Campbell. "It was an honour to work with Mark and we're pleased that he has graciously agreed to remain in an advisory capacity to USC-STC for the coming year."

"It was an exciting period to be involved in this innovative industry," says Chair Emeritus Mark Aruja. "The RPAS Task Force got set up with Transport Canada, and the small UAS legislation successfully went into effect this year after a decade of effort.

"The RPAS Traffic Management Action Team has had an intense year leading to the development of a national roadmap. Two test ranges were approved, a key part of our national ecosystem which has now progressed to the approval of commercial Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations.

"The industry now is facing ever more complex issues as we move beyond VLOS into the challenge of BVLOS and airspace integration," he adds. "I'm convinced that Michael brings the right combination of expertise, commitment and leadership needed to lead the association's work on these new challenges on behalf of the RPAS industry. I wish him and USC-STC every success."

Prior to being elected Chair, Michael served for two years as a Director with Unmanned Systems Canada – Systèmes Télécommandés Canada, heading the organization's strategic discussion as Vice-Chair of Strategy.

About USC-STC: Unmanned Systems Canada / Systèmes Télécommandés Canada is the national industry association representing entrepreneurs, businesses, students academia, industry, and government organizations working in the aerial, ground and marine remotely-piloted and unmanned vehicle systems sector.

For more information, or to arrange an interview with Michael Cohen, please contact Scott Simmie at 228659@email4pr.com or at 416-705-9100

SOURCE Unmanned Systems Canada / Systemes Telecommandes Canada