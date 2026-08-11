Michael Harris of Godfather Entertainment Acquires License to TBL Team Boxing League's Atlanta Attack Franchise in Multi-Million-Dollar Deal

Harris makes major investment in the future of professional team boxing

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") today announced they have closed a deal with entrepreneur, entertainment executive, and national community leader Michael Harris of Godfather Entertainment to acquire the license for the Atlanta Attack in a milestone, multi-million-dollar transaction. The acquisition represents one of the most significant franchise investments in the rapidly growing TBL and underscores Harris' commitment to expanding the reach of professional boxing while bringing world-class sports entertainment to Atlanta.

Harris is no stranger to creating cultural phenomena. As founder of Godfather Entertainment, the parent company of the world-renowned Death Row Records, Harris helped launch the careers of some of the most successful and influential names in music history, including Dr. Dre, Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg, building a label that has sold millions of records and shaped a cultural movement that transcended music to become a global identity. That same instinct for building enduring, category-defining brands now extends to professional team boxing with the Atlanta Attack.

The investment reflects growing confidence in TBL Team Boxing League's business model as the organization continues to expand its footprint through franchise ownership, broadcast partnerships, and live event programming. Founded on an innovative team-based competition format, TBL has emerged as one of the fastest-growing properties in combat sports, combining elite boxing talent with a city-based franchise model that creates passionate fan rivalries and dynamic live events.

"We believe Team Boxing League represents the future of boxing," said Michael Harris, Founder of Godfather Entertainment. "The Atlanta Attack will be built on championship competition, community engagement, and unforgettable fan experiences. We're excited to invest in Atlanta and help elevate the sport to new heights."

"The addition of Michael Harris is a tremendous milestone for Team Boxing League," added Kevin Cassidy, CEO of TBL Team Boxing League. "Michael's vision, business leadership, and passion for sports entertainment make him the ideal owner to lead the Atlanta Attack as our league continues both its national and international expansion."

The deal also builds on a longstanding relationship as Godfather Entertainment's philanthropic arm, Our Community First Foundation, has partnered with TBL for years on community and workforce initiatives - a collaboration that now extends into franchise ownership with the Atlanta Attack.

To learn more about TBL Team Boxing League, visit www.teamboxingleague.com for schedules, tickets, and team info. You can also download the TBL app from the App Store for additional information.

About TBL Team Boxing League

Through its innovative event structure, TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") has disrupted the professional boxing industry. With a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, TBL combines rising talent with seasoned veterans in a format that lends itself to non-stop action. Weekly events feature male and female boxing across a series of weight classes in 1-round contests within a tournament format culminating in the Money Rounds where winning and losing is determined by overall team performance. For more information, visit www.teamboxingleague.com, follow on Instagram at @teamboxingleague, and YouTube at @teamboxingleague.

About Godfather Entertainment

Founded by Michael "Harry-O" Harris, Godfather Entertainment is an entertainment, media, and business development company and the parent company of Death Row Records.

Godfather Entertainment currently hosts the annual Global Aﬀair Benefit Gala, a black-tie, invitation-only pre-Grammy celebration that draws change-makers, philanthropists, and cultural leaders from around the world to honor global impact across entertainment, business, and philanthropy. The philanthropic arm of Godfather Entertainment, Our Community First Foundation (OCFF), has a longstanding history of creating meaningful impact in communities across the country through benefit concerts and community-focused initiatives that have brought resources, awareness, and support to cities nationwide. OCFF has already partnered with (TBL) Team Boxing League on youth development, community engagement, and job training programming across TBL's franchise markets — and that partnership now extends directly to Atlanta, as OCFF's resources and programming move into the Atlanta Attack alongside Harris' ownership of the franchise. To learn more about Our Community First Foundation, visit https://ourcommunityfirstfoundation.org/.

SOURCE Team Boxing League