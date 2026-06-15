TBL Team Boxing League Announces Broadcast Partnership with SportsNet Pittsburgh

Agreement Brings Team-Based Professional Boxing Action to Fans Across Western Pennsylvania

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") today announced a new broadcast partnership with SportsNet Pittsburgh, expanding access to TBL's fast-growing brand of professional boxing for fans throughout the Pittsburgh region and surrounding markets. Under the agreement, SportsNet Pittsburgh will televise select TBL events, showcasing the league's unique team competition format, elite athletes, and high-energy matchups to a passionate sports audience known for embracing championship-caliber competition.

The first broadcast will feature Philadelphia at Boston on a tape-delayed basis Thursday, June 18 at 9:30pm. The partnership comes as TBL continues its rapid expansion, attracting top talent from around the world while redefining the sport through its team-based format. Unlike traditional boxing promotions, TBL features city-based teams competing throughout the season, creating a unique blend of individual excellence and team pride. The contract with SportsNet Pittsburgh was negotiated by Vinny DiMarco of TBL Team Boxing League.

"We are thrilled to partner with SportsNet Pittsburgh and bring TBL's exciting team boxing format to one of America's great sports cities," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of TBL Team Boxing League. "Pittsburgh fans have a deep appreciation for hard work, toughness, and competitive excellence - values that define our athletes and our league. This partnership represents an important step in expanding TBL's national footprint and connecting with new audiences."

To learn more about TBL Team Boxing League, visit www.teamboxingleague.com for schedules, tickets, and team info. Fans can also download the TBL app from the App Store for additional information.

About TBL Team Boxing League

Through its innovative event structure, TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") has disrupted the professional boxing industry. With a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, TBL combines rising talent with seasoned veterans in a format that lends itself to non-stop action. Weekly events feature male and female boxing across a series of weight classes in 1-round contests within a tournament format culminating in the Money Rounds where winning and losing is determined by overall team performance. For more information, visit www.teamboxingleague.com, follow on Instagram at @teamboxingleague, and YouTube at @teamboxingleague.

SOURCE Team Boxing League