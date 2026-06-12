TBL Team Boxing League Announces Broadcast Partnership with NESN and NESN Nation

Select fights to air on network throughout the remainder of the season

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") today announced a new broadcast partnership with NESN and NESN Nation that will bring TBL action to sports fans throughout New England and beyond for the remainder of the 2026 season. Beginning with the Philly Smoke vs Boston Butchers this Saturday night LIVE from the Roadrunner in Boston, select fights will air on NESN-branded networks.

The partnership represents another major milestone in TBL's continued expansion and commitment to growing the sport of team boxing. As the home of some of the region's most passionate sports fans, NESN and NESN Nation provide an ideal platform to showcase TBL's innovative team-based format, elite athletes, and fast-paced competition to both dedicated boxing enthusiasts and new audiences.

As Team Boxing League continues to build momentum nationwide, the addition of NESN and NESN Nation further strengthens the league's media presence and supports its mission to deliver compelling combat sports entertainment to fans across the country. The contract was negotiated by Vinny DiMarco of TBL Team Boxing League.

"We are thrilled to partner with NESN and NESN Nation and bring Team Boxing League to one of the most passionate sports markets in America," said Kevin Cassidy, CEO of TBL Team Boxing League. "NESN has a long-standing reputation for delivering premium sports programming, and this partnership provides a tremendous opportunity to introduce more fans to our unique team-based format while showcasing the incredible talent and competitive spirit of our athletes."

To learn more about TBL Team Boxing League, visit www.teamboxingleague.com for schedules, tickets, and team info. Fans can also download the TBL app from the App Store for additional information.

About TBL Team Boxing League

Through its innovative event structure, TBL Team Boxing League ("TBL") has disrupted the professional boxing industry. With a roster of 12 teams competing out of major U.S. markets, TBL combines rising talent with seasoned veterans in a format that lends itself to non-stop action. Weekly events feature male and female boxing across a series of weight classes in 1-round contests within a tournament format culminating in the Money Rounds where winning and losing is determined by overall team performance. For more information, visit www.teamboxingleague.com, follow on Instagram at @teamboxingleague, and YouTube at @teamboxingleague.

About NESN

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage, and recently named RSN of the Year by Cynopsis. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere, on any device on the NESN 360 app via direct subscription or TV authentication. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. NESN's free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel, NESN NATION, offers 30+ hours of weekly live and original programming, including exclusive sports content, interviews, and behind-the-scenes features, available on Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video, Roku, LG, Twitch, Plex, and TCLtv+. NESN.com is one of the country's most visited sports websites with dedicated digital video production and always-on news coverage. NESN's social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in the Greater Boston community. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

SOURCE Team Boxing League