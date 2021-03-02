Michael Hawkins Named CTO of LendKey

Mr. Hawkins joined LendKey in 2016 and most recently served as Senior Vice President for Technology, where he led teams to collaborate with internal and external partners to develop and launch LendKey's credit affiliate API, multi-variate risk decisioning and pricing engine. He also developed its accessible user- interface library and the transition to a distributed, service-oriented architecture using React, TypeScript, Spring Boot and Java and LendKey's newest product, Aliro, a private deal network for financial institutions to buy and sell consumer loans.

"Hawk's technology leadership, as well as his process-oriented approach to software and product development, has enabled us to continue to innovate while maintaining the high service levels our clients have come to expect from LendKey," said Vince Passione, CEO and Founder of LendKey. "An engineer at heart, Hawk also recognizes the importance of the people aspects of what it takes to be a technology-enabled service provider."

"LendKey is an exceptional company of talented people driving incredible advances in technology," said Mr. Hawkins. "The current business environment and the events of the last twelve months have shown our financial institution partners how technology and digital finance innovation are critical to their success and their customers' experiences. I am excited to continue building and incorporating best-in-class technology and experiences in our mission to Improve Lives with Lending Made Simple."

Mr. Hawkins has decades of experience in software engineering and product management in the complex and highly regulated markets of finance and healthcare. Prior to joining LendKey, Mr. Hawkins served as Director of Product Management at GE Healthcare. He is the co-author of two patents in adaptive workflow, resource prioritization, and UX.

About LendKey

LendKey delivers seamless technology, servicing, and support that financial institutions need to establish a strong digital lending presence and build lifetime relationships with prime borrowers. Lenders optimize their offerings by drawing upon LendKey's demand generation, online decisioning and loan origination engines, loan servicing, compliance expertise, and proprietary balance sheet options. Founded in 2009, LendKey works with hundreds of credit unions and banks that have collectively deployed over $3.2 billion in education and home improvement loans. Visit lendkey.com/lend for more information.

