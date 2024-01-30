Michael Hinkle's Sales Book Shows How To Build Trust And Win The Treasure Hunt

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Books announces the Jan. 30, 2024, release of sales consultant/coach Michael Hinkle's new book, Treasure Hunt: A Common-Sense Approach To Building A Successful Sales Career.

With turnover high in the sales industry, Hinkle has written a guide for salespeople to avoid burnout and build long-term relationships with clients. Arguing that many salespeople are too dependent on technology tools, Hinkle says they should focus on people first – listening to prospects to understand their needs better and establish a connection with them.

Treasure Hunt: A Common-Sense Approach To Building A Successful Sales Career

Hinkle compares the successful salesperson with a treasure hunter who leaves no stone unturned and doesn't get discouraged by the many stones with nothing underneath. "This just means I'm one stone closer to finding a piece of treasure," he writes.

Whether you're just starting out in sales or you're a tenured sales pro in charge of a sales team, Hinkle says it's time to reframe the sales conversation from transactional to relational. "Success in sales," he writes, "is fundamentally about how effectively you communicate with people – period."

Hinkle shares the practices he's used during a multimillion-dollar sales career that's spanned over three decades. He drills down on the keys to being a successful salesperson and how to handle the challenges and opportunities, such as navigating gatekeepers to get meetings with decision makers, nurturing relationships, overcoming objections, understanding a sales prospect's pain points, and becoming a problem-solver.

About Michael Hinkle

Michael Hinkle ( https://michaelhinkle.com ), author of Treasure Hunt: A Common-Sense Approach To Building A Successful Sales Career, is the founder of JBI, a Los Angeles-based sales consulting and coaching business with a specific interest in teaching sales professionals to become sales hunters and create business opportunities from scratch. His three decades in sales have included 20-plus years with a Fortune 500 company, where he rose to become a vice president while continuing to manage a productive sales pipeline and foster client relationships. As a husband and father to three grown children, he loves to recharge through travel and has a long history of volunteering with Boy Scouts of America, Home Aid, and youth sports boards.

