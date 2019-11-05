Michael Hubert Announces The Launch Of Marketing Agency "The Hubert Group"

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Principal Consultant and founder, Michael Hubert, is excited to announce the launch of "The Hubert Group" a marketing automation and marketing creative agency.

Michael enters this career shift with over 15 years of experience leading successful B2B and B2C organizations. Fluent in multiple marketing automation and CRM platforms, he specializes in omnichannel customer journeys, engagement and retention strategies. Additionally, Michael has assembled a team of technical and creative marketing consultants to support its portfolio of clients.

"The landscape of business and consumer habits is always changing with the forward growth of technology; The Hubert Group has been created to offer the tools for businesses to activate scalable solutions to optimize their marketing and sales funnels for efficiency and growth," said Michael Hubert.

The Hubert Group believes that every team needs someone in their corner to govern infrastructure and automation, so that your company's marketing and sales team is empowered to focus on what is most important, scaling the business. The Hubert Group's current portfolio includes such companies as Neura Inc., Celling Biosciences, LogDNA, Allen Institute, TruSTAR, and Urban Confluence.

