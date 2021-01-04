Michael Hyatt & Company Announces New CEO

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Hyatt, founder of Michael Hyatt & Company, is stepping down as CEO of the company. Megan Hyatt Miller, current Chief Operating Officer, has agreed to become President and Chief Executive Officer in his place. Michael will assume the role of Founder and Chairman of Michael Hyatt & Company.

Megan Hyatt Miller has been with Michael Hyatt & Company since its inception and played a pivotal role in the company's success. As the leader responsible for its strategic direction, growth initiatives, and operations, Megan Hyatt Miller has been instrumental in the high-performance culture Michael Hyatt & Company is known for. She is the natural choice for the company's next Chief Executive Officer.

Michael and Megan started the company that would become Michael Hyatt & Company, LLC in 2012, which has become a world-premier leadership development and performance coaching company. After more than 40+ years as an entrepreneur and leader, Michael is ready to step back from the day-to-day operations of Michael Hyatt & Company, and focus on content creation and developing new frameworks that are transferable to the company's clients.

"I'm really excited for what this change means for Michael as he realizes his own Double Win," says CEO Megan Hyatt Miller. "He's at his best when he gets to figure out new and innovative ways to help people who want more from their business and from themselves. His new focus will benefit our clients, internal team, and everybody."

Michael Hyatt & Company has been listed on Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the past three years and was named one of Inc. 5000's 2020 Best Places To Work. The company's coaching and productivity systems continue to lead the industry in sales and impact.

"I couldn't be more excited for the future of Michael Hyatt & Company under Megan's leadership," says Chairman Michael Hyatt. "She is a truly great leader, and I know all the growth we've experienced over the past 8 years is only the beginning."

About Michael Hyatt & Company: Michael Hyatt & Company is a performance coaching company helping leaders and their team win at work and succeed at life. They provide bestselling books, online curriculum, corporate training, and group coaching dedicated to helping leaders and their teams achieve more without sacrificing their personal lives. Their bestselling product, the Full Focus Planner, has sold more than 600,000 copies around the world and is a leading tool for helping achievers plan their years and organize their days. You can find out more at michaelhyatt.com.

Courtney Baker

‪(615) 829-6509

Michael Hyatt & Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Michael Hyatt & Company

Related Links

https://michaelhyatt.com/

