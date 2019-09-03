Michael Hyatt & Company Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Hyatt & Company today announced that Courtney Baker will be promoted to be the new Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately.

Baker served as the company's Director of Marketing for one year prior to her promotion. In her time as the Director of Marketing, she ran multiple successful marketing initiatives, guiding the overall company to achieve some of their biggest goals. Her excellence in the position was aided by her prior experience as the Director of Communications for the non-profit, Show Hope.

Chad Cannon, the former Chief Marketing Officer, will be transitioning to his new role of Chief Sales Officer, where he'll build on the success of their sales team.

"We're seeing incredible growth on the sales side of our company. I'm thrilled to cast vision for this team and continue to meet our increasing demand. I'm leaving the marketing side of the company in good hands with Courtney. In her new role, she'll continue to do what she does best—leading great teams," Cannon said.

Baker's promotion comes right before the company's biggest release to date—new editions of their bestselling Full Focus Planner. It also follows the company's announcement of a 62% business growth in the last year. Baker's success will continue to build on the culture of achievement Michael Hyatt & Company has established.

"I'm excited because I know I have the perfect team and leadership from both Megan Hyatt Miller and Michael Hyatt for the job," Baker said. "It's an honor to lead the company to new heights with a capable team."

About Michael Hyatt & Company: Michael Hyatt & Company is a leadership development firm helping leaders focus so they can win at work and succeed at life. They provide bestselling books, online curriculum, live events, and group coaching dedicated to creating lasting success for leaders. They enjoy an average 61% growth year after year and was just named on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the third year in a row. You can find out more at michaelhyatt.com.

