Michael Hyatt & Company Featured on Inc. 5000 List

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Hyatt & Company was just featured on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the third consecutive year in a row.

Michael Hyatt & Company boasts a three-year growth of 157%, which put it on the list at #2,511 nationally, #39 in the state of Tennessee, and #17 in the Nashville metro area. Much of this success was due to the incredible growth of their bestselling product, The Full Focus Planner®, and the success of their executive group coaching program, BusinessAccelerator®.

"It is an honor to be featured on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row," said CEO Michael Hyatt. "There are more than 26 million businesses in America. We are humbled to be ranked this high."

The reveal of the Inc. 5000 list comes right before the company prepares for their biggest promotion in recent years—the launch of the new editions for their Full Focus Planners. The company anticipates a successful promotion building on its foundation of year-over-year growth.

"I owe our success to my world-class team and the thousands of leaders who've benefited from our products and services," Hyatt said. "We couldn't have done it without them."

About Michael Hyatt & Company: Michael Hyatt & Company is a leadership development firm helping leaders focus so they can win at work and succeed at life. They provide bestselling books, online curriculum, live events, and group coaching dedicated to creating lasting success for leaders. You can find out more at michaelhyatt.com.

Courtney Baker

‪(615) 829-6509

Michael Hyatt & Company

courtney@michaelhyatt.com

SOURCE Michael Hyatt & Company

Related Links

https://michaelhyatt.com/

