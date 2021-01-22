Michael J. Cumbo Appointed President & CEO Of Omega Optical Holdings

BRATTLEBORO, Vt., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega Optical Holdings, LLC (Omega or the Company), a leading precision optics platform backed by Artemis Capital Partners (Artemis), announced today that Dr. Michael J. Cumbo has been appointed President and CEO, effective February 1st. Dr. Cumbo brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the optics and photonics industry to Omega.

Artemis formed Omega Optical Holdings, LLC in August 2020, upon the acquisition of Omega Optical, LLC, a manufacturer of precision optical filters and coatings, and plans to target further complementary acquisitions. Dr. Cumbo will lead all strategic and operational initiatives to position the platform for long-term growth.

Dr. Cumbo is an experienced optics and photonics industry leader with a successful track record of building world-class optical technology companies in the life science, defense & aerospace, semiconductor, and industrial OEM markets. Cumbo joins Omega from his previous role as CEO at AIM Photonics, the U.S. Defense Department's $600 million photonics hub in Albany, NY, where he will continue to serve as an advisor to AIM's Leadership Council. Prior to AIM Photonics, Cumbo spent 30 years driving growth and technology development at market-leading optics businesses across the globe, most recently serving as Vice President at AMETEK-ZYGO and as President of IDEX Optics & Photonics.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mike as President and CEO of Omega," said Peter A. Hunter, Managing Director at Artemis and Chairman of Omega. "He has a deep technical and business background in optics, and he also has a proven track record of successfully building great companies and moving technologies and teams from research to production. We are excited about Omega's potential, and we are confident in Mike's ability to help build an innovative, world-class optics platform."

"I am honored and excited to join the Omega team and partner with Artemis in building the Omega Optical Holdings platform," Cumbo said. "I look forward to working closely with Omega's management team, employees, customers and suppliers to build an agile organization that solves mission-critical technology challenges for our customers and meets the growing global demand for high precision, no-fail optical coatings, components and assemblies."

Dr. Cumbo holds a Ph.D. in Optics, an M.S. in Optical Engineering, and a B.S. in Physics from the University of Rochester, as well as an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology. He has 11 patents and authored 22 technical journal papers and conference proceeding articles.

Omega Optical

Founded in 1969, Omega Optical designs and manufactures precision optical filters and coatings enabling mission-critical applications for global OEM customers in a wide range of industries, including life sciences, environmental monitoring, aerospace, defense, semiconductor, and more. Specializing in complex, high-performing thin film band pass filters, the Company has a breadth of capabilities and experience to support full customer life cycle needs from design to prototyping to volume production. Omega is ISO 9001:2015 and ITAR compliant. For more information on Omega Optical, please visit: www.omegafilters.com

Artemis

Founded in 2010, Artemis Capital Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and growing manufacturers of differentiated industrial technologies, including optics and photonics. Artemis seeks to partner with companies that have strong established management teams, outstanding engineering capabilities, unique products, and expanding niche markets. For more information on Artemis, please visit: www.artemislp.com.

