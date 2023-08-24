Michael J. DiCesare Named Vice President, Information Technology

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swagelok Company is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael J. DiCesare to vice president, information technology (IT). Under his leadership, the IT function will serve as a strategic business partner with a focus on key areas including business operations, data and analytics, SAP B1 optimization, collaboration tools and technologies, digital, and security among others. DiCesare's responsibilities include sustaining a solid IT foundation, while leading a proactive, innovative team to meet rapidly changing business needs.

Michael J. DiCesare, Vice President, Information Technology

DiCesare joined Swagelok in 2020 as the director of IT operational platforms. In 2022, he took on additional leadership responsibilities as the director of enterprise applications and data platforms, where he worked across the organization and with independent sales and service centers to enable business advancement with technology. He most recently served as the director of global products on the organization's commercial team.

Prior to joining Swagelok, DiCesare worked for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. for 10 years, holding various leadership positions including IT director of global business operations. Earlier in his career, he worked as an independent SAP consultant.

DiCesare earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in information systems from Cleveland State University and serves on the board of Towards Employment, which aims to empower individuals to gain and maintain employment.

About Swagelok

Swagelok Company is an approximately $2 billion privately held developer of fluid system products, assemblies, and services for the oil, gas, chemical, semiconductor, and clean energy industries. Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, U.S.A., Swagelok has a network of approximately 200 independent sales and service centers serving customers across the globe, supported by the expertise of approximately 5,700 associates at 20 manufacturing facilities and five global technology centers.

SOURCE Swagelok Company