Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson & Bob Gale to Open 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival with 35th Anniversary Screening of Back to the Future
Screening of Blockbuster Film - For the First Time in 4k - Kicks Off TCM's 11th Annual Classic Film Festival on April 16th, 2020
Dec 11, 2019, 13:00 ET
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Turner Classic Movies (TCM) will kick off the 11th annual TCM Classic Film Festival on Thursday, April 16th with a 35th anniversary screening of the seminal science fiction film Back to the Future with beloved stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson with co-writer & co-producer Bob Gale in attendance. This will also be the world premiere of a new 4k remaster of the film. The 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival, held in the heart of Hollywood April 16th-19th, will center around the theme "Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film."
Celebrated actor Michael J. Fox stars as Marty McFly, the high school sidekick to eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) who finds himself mixed up in a time-shattering chain reaction in the film that kicked off an international blockbuster franchise. The film was a box office hit that went on to win an Academy Award®, get a mention in Ronald Reagan's 1986 State of the Union address, and inspire two sequels, an animated series, theme park attractions, consumer products and video games, as well as a soon-to-come musical.
"Like virtually everyone else of my generation, I saw Back to the Future when it was released in 1985 and within an instant, the story, the characters, the music, and the car, of course, became critical touchstones in my personal cinematic universe," said Ben Mankiewicz, TCM primetime anchor and official host of the TCM Classic Film Festival. "And those actors - Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, and Christopher Lloyd - forever carved themselves into an 80s-movie version of Mount Rushmore. Step aside John McClane; move over Ferris Bueller; Marty McFly - the brainchild of Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale - is the definitive character of the decade.
About the 2020 TCM Classic Film Festival
For the 11th consecutive year, thousands of movie lovers from around the globe will descend upon Hollywood for the TCM Classic Film Festival. The 2020 festival is set to take place Thursday, April 16 – Sunday, April 19, 2020. Over four packed days and nights, attendees will be treated to an extensive lineup of great movies, appearances by legendary stars and filmmakers, fascinating presentations and panel discussions, special events and more.
TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz will serve as official host of the TCM Classic Film Festival. The festival's official hotel and central gathering point for the eleventh consecutive year will be The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, which has a longstanding role in movie history and was the site of the first Academy Awards® ceremony. The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel will also offer special rates for festival attendees. Screenings and events during the festival will be held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, the Egyptian Theatre and the Legion Theater at Hollywood Post 43, as well as other Hollywood venues. For the latest news and information, follow us on social at #TCMFF.
This year's theme is "Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film," which will take fans on a journey to enchanted worlds of fantasy and stories beyond belief. From myths and magical creatures to ghostly encounters and travels through time, they will escape with fellow movie lovers to places that will ignite their imagination.
About Back to the Future
From the Academy Award-winning director Robert Zemeckis and executive producer Steven Spielberg comes Back to the Future - the original, groundbreaking adventure that sparked one of the most successful trilogies ever! When teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is blasted to 1955 in the DeLorean time machine created by the eccentric Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd), he finds himself mixed up in a time-shattering chain reaction that could vaporize his future - and leave him trapped in the past. Powered by innovative special effects, unforgettable songs and non-stop action, Back to the Future is an unrivaled adventure that stands the test of time.
