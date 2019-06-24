Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research Launches Redesigned Website, with Optimized User Experience for Patients, Families and Researchers

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) has unveiled a complete redesign of the Foundation's online home base — michaeljfox.org. The new design and overhauled information architecture aim to provide patients, families, researchers and industry partners — the more than 342,000 unique visitors to MJFF's site monthly — with an optimized destination to more easily find critical information for living with Parkinson's and opportunities to get involved in the Foundation's mission to eliminate Parkinson's disease (PD).

"Our website is a key resource to serve the Parkinson's community with trusted information on this highly complex disease," said Todd Sherer, PhD, chief executive officer of MJFF. "Our single-minded goal of curing Parkinson's will be achieved only with the active engagement of a highly informed patient community. The updated website will enable us to better connect with the millions impacted by Parkinson's worldwide to provide the information and education that community requires on an ongoing basis."

As part of its vision to continually meet the evolving needs of online users, MJFF focused on creating an easy-to-navigate online destination for both mobile and desktop visitors. The modern design features simplified navigation and a visually engaging presentation. Intuitive search and thoughtful wayfinding make it easier to navigate from one topic to the next.

The redesign was a collaborative effort that benefited tremendously from the involvement of the Foundation's Patient Council as well as front-lines academic and industry researchers who rely on the Foundation's funding and resources to keep Parkinson's science moving forward.

"Whether you're newly diagnosed or years into your life with Parkinson's, there is a hunger for more information," said Patient Council Co-Chair Bret Parker of New York City. "Patients and families are constantly seeking trustworthy updates and educational resources and ways to get involved. MJFF takes seriously the obligation to create these resources and make it easier for patients and families to find them."

New features of michaeljfox.org include:

Modern design, allowing users to navigate content on tablets and mobile devices as well as desktops

Updated content on topics related to understanding Parkinson's disease, the latest research advances and how to find ways to engage with the Foundation's mission

Better grant application experience connects the research community with funding opportunities to speed scientific breakthroughs

Simplified and streamlined navigation making it easier to access trustworthy, up-to-date information on Parkinson's disease and the latest research and policy activities to speed a cure

A Take Action section to help drive patient and family engagement in vital opportunities to take part in speeding a cure

As the world's largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson's research, The Michael J. Fox Foundation is dedicated to accelerating a cure for Parkinson's disease and improved therapies for those living with the condition today. The Foundation pursues its goals through an aggressively funded, highly targeted research program coupled with active global engagement of scientists, Parkinson's patients, business leaders, clinical trial participants, donors and volunteers. In addition to funding more than $800 million in research to date, the Foundation has fundamentally altered the trajectory of progress toward a cure. Operating at the hub of worldwide Parkinson's research, the Foundation forges groundbreaking collaborations with industry leaders, academic scientists and government research funders; increases the flow of participants into Parkinson's disease clinical trials with its online tool, Fox Trial Finder; promotes Parkinson's awareness through high-profile advocacy, events and outreach; and coordinates the grassroots involvement of thousands of Team Fox members around the world.

