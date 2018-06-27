Michael J. Fox Foundation Grants $7.7M to Parkinson's Research Projects through Biannual Funding Round

"Our latest funding round builds on The Michael J. Fox Foundation's longstanding tradition of supporting novel research poised for scientific breakthroughs that move the field toward patients' greatest unmet need — therapies to prevent, slow or stop Parkinson's progression — and better lives for those living with the disease today," said MJFF CEO Todd Sherer, PhD.

In late summer 2017, the Foundation began accepting applications to four funding programs that prioritized research aims most critical for progress toward patient-relevant learnings and therapies. The Target Advancement and Therapeutic Pipeline Programs (the Edmond J. Safra Core Programs for PD Research) support work to uncover biological processes underpinning Parkinson's and evaluate new treatments, respectively. The Improved Biomarkers and Clinical Outcome Measures Program and a Mitochondrial Biomarkers Program fund studies toward tests to predict disease onset and progression, especially in mitochondrial pathways, increasingly linked to Parkinson's disease.

MJFF staff and more than 80 external advisors reviewed over 200 funding proposals. Selected projects — 19 from U.S. research teams and 20 from scientists across 11 other countries — cover a variety of topics. A number of the studies are growing the Foundation's strategic roadmaps around priority targets such as alpha-synuclein, LRRK2 and GBA to better understand their role in disease and develop therapies to prevent or offset their dysfunction. In addition, this crop of research projects includes many unique approaches to better understand and treat Parkinson's disease (PD).

Eyeing up Parkinson's — Non-invasive measures of PD would allow for more widespread screening, earlier diagnosis and better disease tracking. Californian biotech Amydis Inc. is developing a technique to measure the Parkinson's protein alpha-synuclein in retinal tissue with an ophthalmic test.





Two other projects are pursuing therapeutic routes that are gaining traction in cancer research.



A study from Fundacion Ciencia and Vida in Chile is exploring if certain types of immune cells (CAR T cells) can target the pathological Parkinson's protein alpha-synuclein and protect brain cells. University of Georgia scientists are investigating natural killer cells, a type of white blood cell, for the same purpose.





The largest non-profit funder of Parkinson's research, MJFF invested nearly $100 million in research in 2017. Foundation initiatives and staff-driven grants complement funding directed through formal funding programs. MJFF staff and advisors are currently evaluating proposals for fall 2018 funding, and the Foundation will begin taking applications for the spring 2019 funding round later this summer. Visit www.michaeljfox.org/funding for more information on our grant programs.

Review a full list of MJFF-funded projects at www.michaeljfox.org/fundedprojects.

