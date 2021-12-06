Michael J. Fox on Finding Your Purpose, Jimmy Buffett on Finding Your Dream Retirement, and Ann Dowd on Finding New Pleasures, in the December-January issue of AARP The Magazine

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, the December 2021/January 2022 issue of AARP The Magazine (ATM) offers readers stories of hope, inspiration, optimism, and a refreshed perspective on retirement. Cover star and 2022 Purpose Prize Honoree, Michael J. Fox, shares how he lives to the fullest extent despite his Parkinson's Disease diagnosis. "Margaritaville" singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett talks about his quest to reshape aging in America via his newly launched retirement-community business. Bluegrass great Allison Krauss and Led Zepplin's Robert Plant reveal how their follow-up collaboration project manifested. Melissa Etheridge shouts out favorite rising stars in music. Ann Dowd shares the greatest lessons she learned over the years – personally and professionally.

Plus, the latest in financial scams, insights on inflation and secrets to big savings both before and after the holidays – all in the December/January issue of AARP The Magazine.

In this issue of AARP The Magazine:

Cover Story: Michael J. Fox

AARP The Magazine caught up with 2022 Purpose Prize Honoree Michael J. Fox to discuss his inspiring journey with Parkinson's and his unstoppable search for a cure. He spent several decades of his celebrated career telling stories on screens, but as he approached his 60th birthday this June, his increasingly unreliable speech forced him to retire from acting. Led by his unwavering optimism, the critically acclaimed actor has found his present purpose – pioneering research for his self-titled foundation which is dedicated to finding a cure and improved therapies for those with Parkinson's.

Is Jimmy Buffett The New Face Of American Retirement?

The "Margaritaville" singer-songwriter has quickly become the unlikely face of a fast growing empire of 55-plus communities – offering a brand new, refreshed approach to retirement at his Daytona Beach property Latitude Margaritaville. The lavish resort-looking property owns its position in the retirement community landscape as one where residents are "growing older but not up." The newly minted "retirement mogul" opens up about Latitude Margaritaville and his plans to continue expanding the lucrative business.

Revealed! Who Gets Scammed

Financial expert Doug Shadel identifies who crooks are targeting and who is most susceptible – referencing the AARP study "A Moment's Notice," released in October. The report, which assessed over 3,000 consumers, uncovered a crucial finding about who gets scammed: The most important factor isn't who you are, but how you are when crooks approach. Learn how crooks take advantage of your emotional state in this issue.

Ann Dowd

The Handmaid's Tale actress gives ATM a look into her 65-years and the lesson she has learned throughout her life – starting from her experience growing up at a Catholic school and pursuing a medical career (pre-acting) to finding her true passion, motherhood, and more.

Health Report – When The Doc Says "Diabetes"

Leslie Goldman, MD, offers a positive perspective to the diabetes diagnosis – explaining that small lifestyle changes such as losing some weight, increasing protein intake, and taking the right meds can increase overall wellness, while also treating diabetes. Additionally, Goldman breaks down the exercise snacking method and why it works.

Best Places To Live Now, Whether To Work Or Retire

AARP shares their post-pandemic guide for low-cost housing in safe neighborhoods with fun local activites, great healthcare options, and beautiful environments. Top destinations include: Cedar Falls, IA; Idaho Falls, IA; Jackson, TN; Anderson, SC; Fort Worth, TX; Philadelphia, PA and more.

The Day Motherhood Changed

Elizabeth J. Carr, the first test tube baby born in America, has just turned 40. In an exclusive autobiographical article for AARP, she describes her and her mother's journey and how fertility science has expanded profoundly since her birth, causing dramatic changes in how we think of motherhood today.

