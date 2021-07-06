Michael J. Hervey II, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PHOENIX, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael J. Hervey II, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top OBGYN for his professional excellence in the medical field and his unwavering commitment to serving the medical community through Premier Ob/Gyn LLC.

Premier Ob/Gyn LLC is situated at 6707 North 19th Avenue, Suite 222 in Phoenix, Arizona. The compassionate providers offer unsurpassed care to pregnant women, managing both high risks and low-risk pregnancies. In addition to specializing in minimally invasive surgery, the dedicated providers offer the full spectrum of adult gynecologic care from health care screenings to infertility screening to menopause. Premier Ob/Gyn LLC offers two midwives in practice and is available to patients 24/7.

Dr. Michael J. Hervey II, a well-respected obstetrician and gynecologist, has led an impressive medical career, specializing in full-spectrum women's health. His training as an OB/GYN and Family Medicine physician has allowed him to provide the best possible care. He has gained valuable knowledge and experience developing a robust integrated women's health care model, leading hospital administrators, and aligning with multiple birthing centers (Baby Moon Inn) and Midwifery practices throughout his career. Dr. Hervey has committed to supporting women's mental health and primary care throughout their pregnancy and beyond. He wanted to continue the support by developing Premier OB/GYN LLC- TeamBabyCatcher.com with his wife, Ellie Tan CNM, WHNP-BC. They hope to expand the practice soon.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Dr. Hervey spent a year in the United States Navy before attending Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, where he studied Biology. He then attended Harvard University GSAS, Division of Continuing Education, where he received a Master's in Biology. During his studies, he worked at Beth Israel Deaconess and Brigham and Women's Hospital on the National Emphysema treatment trial. Dr. Hervey's medical career began after he graduated from the University Of Virginia School Of Medicine, where he was active in cancer research within the Department of Radiation Oncology. Following graduation, he completed a Family Medicine Residency at the University of Minnesota, Bethesda Clinic. Dr. Hervey won several teaching awards, most notably, the Minnesota Academy of Family Medicine Resident of the Year award, and was nominated for the National award. To further his professional development, Dr. Hervey trained at Phoenix Integrated OB/GYN Residency and also received numerous teaching awards, nominated and voted upon by peers and the Faculty.

Remaining aware of the latest advancements in his specialty, Dr. Hervey maintains active memberships with the American College of Obstetrics & Gynecology, the American Academy of Family Medicine, and the American Medical Association.

When he is not practicing medicine at Premier Ob/Gyn LLC, Dr. Hervey devotes his time to community work through Alpha Phi Alpha.

To learn more, please visit https://www.teambabycatcher.com/ or email [email protected].

