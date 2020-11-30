Michael J. Pensak, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael J. Pensak, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Orthopedic Surgeon in the field of Medicine in acknowledgment for his dedication to providing the highest standard of patient-centered care with Ocean Orthopedic Associates.

Ocean Orthopedic Associates, a full-service Orthopedic Physician's office has been proudly providing orthopedic care to patients in Toms River and Old Bridge, NJ since 1969. Proud to be a Joint Commission Accredited office, their dedicated physicians provide specialized care in sports medicine, spine, hand, total joint replacement, arthritis relief as well as adult joint reconstruction. At Ocean Orthopedic Associates, they pride themselves on offering state-of-the-art technologies including digital x-ray, and open MRI, as well as pain management, and physical therapy services. Additionally, case managers are onsite to assist in care management.

Distinguished Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Pensak has led an impressive career garnering 11 years of vast knowledge and professional experience in his specialty. In his current capacity, he has devoted the past four years with Ocean Orthopedic Associates where he specializes in treating the hand and upper extremities. Demonstrating the highest standard of orthopedic care, he sees patients at the Toms River and Old Bridge locations. Alongside this appointment, Dr. Pensak is affiliated with the Community Medical Center, Toms River; Ocean Medical Center, Brick; Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge; and Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank.



Dr. Pensak's acclaimed career began after obtaining his Medical degree from the State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center. Soon thereafter, he went on to complete a Residency from the University of Connecticut Health Center and Fellowship from the University of Colorado. During his residency, he was awarded 1st resident dedicated year to basic science research with Dr. Jay Leiberman. Board Certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery, Dr. Pensak also holds a subspecialty Certificate in Orthopaedic Surgery of the Hand.



To stay up-to-date with the latest advancements, Dr. Pensak is an active member of the American Academy Orthopedic Surgery, NJ Orthopedic Society, and the NJ Doctor Patient Alliance. He is a respected voice in his field and has been proud to contribute articles to the National Library of Medicine, including Depression and Anxiety among Patients with Atraumatic Lateral Epicondylitis and Ulnar-Sided Wrist Pain.



Dr. Pensak dedicates this recognition to Dr. Carig Rodner, Dr. Jennifer Wolf, Dr. Frank Scott, Dr. Rodrigo Bagnes, Dr. Kyros Ipaktchi, and Dr. Jay Leiberman. He also recognizes his parents for their unwavering support – Sandra and Alan Pensak and his wife Nicole Pensak for traveling to Colorado to complete his fellowship. They have two beautiful children.



For further information, please visit https://oceanortho.com/. You can read more of Dr. Pensak's works at https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=Michael+J.+Pensak.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

