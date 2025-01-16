Michael J. Sheppeard Named Chair of Scarinci & Hollenbeck, LLC's Business Law Department

Michael J. Sheppeard to Lead New York and New Jersey Business Law Department

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci & Hollenbeck, LLC is proud to announce that Michael J. Sheppeard has been named Chair of the firm's Business Law department. Drawing on over two decades of legal experience and an innovative mindset, Mr. Sheppeard is poised to drive impactful progress in this leadership role.

"Michael's extensive experience and proven ability to guide clients through critical challenges make him an ideal choice to lead our Business Law department," said Donald Scarinci, Founding & Managing Partner. "His leadership will undoubtedly enhance our ability to provide dynamic, client-focused solutions that help our clients maintain a competitive advantage in a rapidly evolving marketplace."

Clients rely on Mr. Sheppeard's blend of strategic foresight and hands-on experience, trusting him to guide them through complex business-critical matters with confidence and clarity. Mr. Sheppeard's background—co-chairing a commercial litigation group while contributing significantly to a corporate practice in a prominent New York City firm—gives him a keen understanding of corporate matters, but also the risks that can arise after transactions close, allowing him to proactively address issues and lay the groundwork for enduring stability and success.

Mr. Sheppeard's practice includes corporate restructurings and turnarounds, high-value domestic and cross-border acquisitions and divestitures, as well as serving as comprehensive corporate counsel in diverse industries such as banks, secured lenders, automotive, emerging technologies, energy, fashion, and retail. Mr. Sheppeard has also served as lead counsel on a groundbreaking AI-based EEOC dispute, as well as spearheading other high stakes litigations, including several significant Federal Circuit Court victories.

"It is an honor to step into this role," said Mr. Sheppeard. "My focus has always been on putting clients first, and I look forward to continuing to collaborate with my colleagues to provide practical, forward-thinking support to our clients. I am also eager to work with Donald to recruit like-minded attorneys who share our commitment to client-centric values as we further expand our team and services. We expect 2025 to be a pivotal year of growth and evolution for both the Business Law department and the firm as a whole."

