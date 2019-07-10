Michael Jacoby Joins RCP as Healthcare Practice Leader

Jacoby's business experience runs the gamut from medical malpractice insurance, property and casualty to commercial lines and employee benefits. In addition, Jacoby has written healthcare coverage policy wordings that have become industry standard while addressing complex risk issues for hospital networks, surgery centers, home health and palliative care. The RCP healthcare practice includes cyber and management liability perils for hospitals, physician groups, managed care organizations and others. "We are thrilled to welcome Mike to RCP," says Heather Gardere, Chief Growth Officer for RCP. "His depth of experience as an innovative and passionate industry leader will be of tremendous benefit to our clients."

Jacoby will be located at the RCP office at 10000 North Central Expressway in Dallas.

About RCP

Risk Consulting Partners (RCP) is a team of professionals that bring a consultative approach and innovative solutions. RCP delivers enterprise-level expertise to middle market business. Their staff of highly educated specialists are equipped to understand and assess exposures in even the most intricate businesses. Their mission is to exceed client expectations by delivering exceptional, creative, and sustainable solutions while being at the forefront of thought-leadership, employee empowerment, and technology.

