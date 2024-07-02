MICHAEL JOHN WILLIAMS SIGNS WITH ODIN FRIGG

RALEIGH, N.C. and SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Scholar, Michael John Williams, Director of the Carnegie-Maxwell Policy Planning Lab and Associate Professor of International Affairs at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University, has signed with Odin Frigg LLC.

Williams is an expert on international security regionally focused on NATO, Europe, and Russia. He holds a Senior Non-Resident fellowship at the Atlantic Council of the United States in Washington. He is an author and commentator, with publications in several academic journals and appearances on global media outlets including CNN, BBC and MSNBC. His most recent book, Law, Science and Liberalism in the American Way of War, published by Cambridge University Press, delves into the complex intersection of law, technology, and morality within contemporary warfare. Williams is working on his next book focused on how NATO will defend against further Russian aggression. As Director of the Policy Planning Lab, he works with next generation policy makers to devise creative solutions to pressing global challenges.

"As leading authority in international affairs, Professor Williams is deeply knowledgeable on highly relevant topics, including international security, NATO, and ethical governance. We are incredibly proud that he has joined the Firm," stated Christine D. Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer of Odin Frigg.

"I am delighted to be represented by Odin Frigg. Christine's passion for her work and for her clients is clear; she is an innovator in her space. I take deep pride in helping global audiences make sense of international affairs; I am very much looking forward to formalizing and deepening our partnership," Williams said.

Odin Frigg LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CDG Holdings Group Inc., is an international boutique agency and advisory firm serving clients across industries. Visit: https://www.odin-frigg.com or https://www.christinedgagnon.com for more information.

To learn more about Michael John Williams: https://www.mjwilliams.com.

